5 caught over financing ISIL members

ISTANBUL
The Turkish security forces have apprehended five individuals determined to have been providing financial support to members of the ISIL terrorist organization, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced.

The Istanbul police’s operation targeted six suspects identified over providing financial support to those disseminating illicit propaganda material on behalf of the ISIL terrorist organization and those arrested and convicted of being a member of the terrorist group.

During the simultaneous operation in five districts of the city, five individuals were apprehended, Yerlikaya said.

The police also seized a large number of digital materials and $73,000 during an inspection of the houses and workplaces of the suspects.

In a social media post on Sept. 5, Yerlikaya said, “We are resolutely committed to dismantling the financial underpinnings of the Daesh terrorist organization,” using the Arabic acronym for ISIL.

Türkiye has been attacked by ISIL terrorists multiple times, with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds more.

