5 arrested over links to terror attack in SE Turkey

  • April 10 2020 10:04:00

5 arrested over links to terror attack in SE Turkey

DİYARBAKIR- Anadolu Agency
5 arrested over links to terror attack in SE Turkey

At least five people were arrested over alleged links to April 8's terror attack in southeastern Turkey, security sources said.

Earlier on April 9, prosecutors in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır issued warrants for six suspects over the attack in Kulp district which claimed the lives of five villagers.

YPG/PKK terrorists planted a roadside bomb that exploded when a vehicle carrying forest workers passed through.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK  listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coronavirus hits districts unevenly in large Turkish provinces

    Coronavirus hits districts unevenly in large Turkish provinces

  2. Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

    Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

  3. Coronavirus death toll rises to 908, with 42,282 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll rises to 908, with 42,282 total cases

  4. Headscarf-wearing woman’s exercise video draws conservative circle’s reaction

    Headscarf-wearing woman’s exercise video draws conservative circle’s reaction

  5. Turkey to ban layoffs for three months to ease COVID-19 impact

    Turkey to ban layoffs for three months to ease COVID-19 impact
Recommended
Turkey’s Justice Ministry readies plan for prisoners’ release

Turkey’s Justice Ministry readies plan for prisoners’ release
Turkey delivers medical aid to UK to help fight virus

Turkey delivers medical aid to UK to help fight virus
WHO official praises Turkey’s fight against coronavirus

WHO official praises Turkey’s fight against coronavirus
Turkey starts work to produce COVID-19 test kits

Turkey starts work to produce COVID-19 test kits
Turkish navy thwarts Greek coast guards in Aegean Sea

Turkish navy thwarts Greek coast guards in Aegean Sea

Turkey takes step on wastewater management amid virus

Turkey takes step on wastewater management amid virus
WORLD WFP to halve food aid in Houthi Yemen as funding drops

WFP to halve food aid in Houthi Yemen as funding drops

The World Food Programme said on April 9 it will halve the aid it gives to people in parts of Yemen controlled by the Houthi movement from mid-April after donors cut funding over concerns the Houthis are hindering aid deliveries.
ECONOMY Turkish automakers help health workers fight COVID-19

Turkish automakers help health workers fight COVID-19

A Turkish automaker is producing intubation cabins to help protect health care workers from the coronavirus and its spread in a hospital environment, according to the provincial directorate of health in western Bursa province.
SPORTS Ex-Fenerbahçe player Radomir Antic dies at 71

Ex-Fenerbahçe player Radomir Antic dies at 71

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe confirmed on April 6 that former player Radomir Antic passed away at 71.