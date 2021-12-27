5.5-magnitude earthquake jolts Mediterranean Sea

A magnitude-5.5 earthquake struck the Mediterranean Sea nearly 110 miles off Turkey’s southwestern province of Muğla, the country’s disaster authority announced on Dec. 26.

The quake took place at 9.59 p.m. local time around 177 kilometers (110 miles) off Muğla's Datça district, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). 

AFAD also said that the quake took place some 21 kilometers (13 miles) off one of Greece's Dodecanese Islands.

It occurred at a depth of 36.2 kilometers (22.4 miles) below the surface, it added.

 

 

