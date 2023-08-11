Municipality warns over drinking water after Malatya earthquake

MALATYA
Following the earthquake that struck the southeastern province of Malatya's Yeşilyurt district late on Aug. 10, the municipality has issued a warning concerning the quality of drinking water sourced from the Gündüzbey Catchment Facility.

The Malatya Municipality's Water and Sewerage Administration (MASKİ) has advised residents to refrain from using drinking water until a subsequent announcement. This precautionary measure is in response to concerns of turbidity in the main water source caused by the seismic activity.

The tremor, which also reverberated across neighboring cities of Adıyaman, Şanlıurfa, Elazığ, Kahramanmaraş and Gaziantep, prompted swift action.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya provided preliminary assessments, stating, "Based on initial evaluations, one derelict building and two heavily damaged structures partially collapsed. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties at this time. However, 22 individuals sustained minor injuries attributable to fear-induced reactions, including panic and attempts to jump from elevated positions."

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca confirmed that apart from those affected in Malatya, an individual in Adıyaman suffered injuries related to the earthquake. As emergency response teams continue field surveys to assess the extent of the damage, the ministers informed.

In light of the tremors, local authorities established temporary accommodations to aid citizens who were unable to access their residences due to safety concerns. These facilities, located throughout the city, aim to provide refuge for those who sought shelter in parks and gardens amid fears of aftershocks.

Experts have indicated that the recent quake is potentially an aftershock of the deadly earthquakes that rocked the region on Feb. 6.

