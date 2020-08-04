5.2 magnitude earthquake shudders eastern Turkey

MALATYA

Tremors from an earthquake with a 5.2 magnitude shuddered the eastern province of Malatya in Turkey on Aug. 4, according to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake, with its epicenter in the Pütürge district of Malatya, struck at about 12.37 p.m. local time, AFAD said, adding that it occurred at a depth of 8.16 kilometers (around 5 miles).

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Twitter that no damage had been reported so far from the provincial governor's office.

Malatya Mayor Selahattin Gürkan, mayor of Malatya, said there were no fatalities or loss of property in the area according to the initial reports received from the region.

He added that the buildings, which had been damaged in previous earthquakes in the district, were damaged more by the current quake.

"Gendarmerie and AFAD teams are in communication with neighborhoods," Malatya Governor Aydın Baruş told Anadolu Agency, adding that they have not heard of any negative developments so far.

He also said the earthquake was felt throughout the province.

Meanwhile, Pütürge Mayor told broadcaster CNNTürk that the quake had caused some damage, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The earthquake was also felt in neighboring provinces such as Diyarbakır, Batman, Elazığ, Siirt, Kahramanmaraş, Adıyaman, Şanlıurfa, and Gaziantep.