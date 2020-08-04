5.2 magnitude earthquake shudders eastern Turkey

  • August 04 2020 13:22:00

5.2 magnitude earthquake shudders eastern Turkey

MALATYA
5.2 magnitude earthquake shudders eastern Turkey

Tremors from an earthquake with a 5.2 magnitude shuddered the eastern province of Malatya in Turkey on Aug. 4, according to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake, with its epicenter in the Pütürge district of Malatya, struck at about 12.37 p.m. local time, AFAD said, adding that it occurred at a depth of 8.16 kilometers (around 5 miles).

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Twitter that no damage had been reported so far from the provincial governor's office.

Malatya Mayor Selahattin Gürkan, mayor of Malatya, said there were no fatalities or loss of property in the area according to the initial reports received from the region.

He added that the buildings, which had been damaged in previous earthquakes in the district, were damaged more by the current quake.

"Gendarmerie and AFAD teams are in communication with neighborhoods," Malatya Governor Aydın Baruş told Anadolu Agency, adding that they have not heard of any negative developments so far.

He also said the earthquake was felt throughout the province.

Meanwhile, Pütürge Mayor told broadcaster CNNTürk that the quake had caused some damage, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The earthquake was also felt in neighboring provinces such as Diyarbakır, Batman, Elazığ, Siirt, Kahramanmaraş, Adıyaman, Şanlıurfa, and Gaziantep.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Thousands flock to Turkey’s beaches despite virus concerns

    Thousands flock to Turkey’s beaches despite virus concerns

  2. Turkey believes ‘Libya belongs to Libyans’: Communications director

    Turkey believes ‘Libya belongs to Libyans’: Communications director

  3. Albanian president approves military deal with Turkey

    Albanian president approves military deal with Turkey

  4. Reopening process of Varosha 'on right track,' says Turkish Cypriot FM

    Reopening process of Varosha 'on right track,' says Turkish Cypriot FM

  5. The new normal proves challenging for Turkey

    The new normal proves challenging for Turkey
Recommended
Around 60 million books published in July: Expert

Around 60 million books published in July: Expert
5 killed in traffic accident in Turkeys capital

5 killed in traffic accident in Turkey's capital
Thousands flock to Turkey’s beaches despite virus concerns

Thousands flock to Turkey’s beaches despite virus concerns
Over 100 kg of heroin seized in eastern Turkey

Over 100 kg of heroin seized in eastern Turkey
Perpetrator of murder of woman transferred to high-security prison

Perpetrator of murder of woman transferred to high-security prison
Brutal murder of young woman shocks country

Brutal murder of young woman shocks country
WORLD Spains former king leaving country amid financial scandal

Spain's former king leaving country amid financial scandal

Spain's former monarch, Juan Carlos I, is leaving Spain to live in another, unspecified, country amid a financial scandal, according to a letter published on the royal family's website on Aug. 3.
ECONOMY Turkey sees highest monthly exports figure in July: Minister

Turkey sees highest monthly exports figure in July: Minister

Turkey saw the highest monthly exports figure of this year with $15 billion in July, the country's trade minister said on Aug. 4.
SPORTS Başakşehir continues Europa League campaign

Başakşehir continues Europa League campaign

Istanbul club Başakşehir travels to Denmark on Aug. 5 to play Copenhagen in the second leg of a delayed Europa League round of 16 tie.