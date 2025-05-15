Earthquake jolts central Türkiye, no casualties reported

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck the central city of Konya's Kulu district on May 15, though no deaths, injuries or significant damage have been reported.

The quake occurred at a depth of around 18 kilometers, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). It was felt in the capital Ankara and surrounding provinces as well.

"There is no negative situation as of now," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a written statement. "I wish our citizens affected by the earthquake a speedy recovery."

AFAD and other relevant agencies had swiftly initiated field assessments following the tremor, he added.

Footage showed residents in Kulu gathering outside buildings shortly after the quake hit. There were no immediate reports of structural damage.

Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş said on X that the municipality was monitoring the situation closely and had all emergency teams on alert.

The incident comes amid heightened public concern over seismic activity in Türkiye, following a tremor in Istanbul last month and the catastrophic earthquakes that hit the country’s south in February 2023.

Trump says wants to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'
