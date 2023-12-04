5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles country’s northwest

5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles country’s northwest

ISTANBUL
5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles country’s northwest

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake in the Marmara Sea rattled several northwestern provinces, including Istanbul and Bursa, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) has announced.

The first quake occurred in the Gemlik Bay off Bursa at 10:42 a.m. on Nov. 4 and was followed by a 4.5 magnitude aftershock just three minutes later, with a reported depth of 8.98 kilometers.

Many users shared messages regarding the tremor on social media, while people left their houses, workplaces and schools in panic in the Kocaeli, Sakarya and Çanakkale, where the tremors were also felt.

AFAD stated that there was no loss of life or collapsed buildings in the provinces.

"There is no negative situation after the 5.1 and 4.5 magnitude earthquakes in the Gemlik Bay of the Marmara Sea. Field surveys are ongoing, and our teams are on alert,” AFAD said in a written statement.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül also reported that initial assessments indicated no adverse developments. Bursa Governor Mahmut Demirtaş clarified that while no damage occurred in the province, some schools were evacuated due to students' panic.

The 5.1 magnitude earthquake, particularly impactful on Istanbul with its approximately 16 million population, follows a series of escalating warnings about the increasing likelihood of large-scale and potentially catastrophic seismic events in the Marmara region in recent months.

Addressing the issue, expert Şükrü Ersoy highlighted that the fault responsible for the earthquake on Nov. 4 has the potential to generate significant tremors.

"A 5-magnitude earthquake is equivalent to the energy of about 30 earthquakes of magnitude 4. Therefore, if the ground conditions are poor, those in Gemlik must have felt it intensely. The occurrence of a larger earthquake being triggered by a 5-magnitude earthquake is not possible for now. Misinformation is spreading on social media."

AFAD's director of Earthquake Risk Reduction, Orhan Tatar, emphasized that these medium and small-scale non-damaging earthquakes should serve as a reminder for everyone in the Marmara Region to accelerate precautionary measures for the imminent major earthquake.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() HEDEP mulls independent run in upcoming polls

HEDEP mulls independent run in upcoming polls
LATEST NEWS

  1. HEDEP mulls independent run in upcoming polls

    HEDEP mulls independent run in upcoming polls

  2. Türkiye evacuates more citizens from Gaza

    Türkiye evacuates more citizens from Gaza

  3. Erdoğan vows 'not to leave an inch of Gaza' to Israel

    Erdoğan vows 'not to leave an inch of Gaza' to Israel

  4. Germany blocks Eurofighter sale to Türkiye 'citing Eastmed drilling concerns'

    Germany blocks Eurofighter sale to Türkiye 'citing Eastmed drilling concerns'

  5. 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles country’s northwest

    5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles country’s northwest
Recommended
HEDEP mulls independent run in upcoming polls

HEDEP mulls independent run in upcoming polls
Türkiye evacuates more citizens from Gaza

Türkiye evacuates more citizens from Gaza
Erdoğan vows not to leave an inch of Gaza to Israel

Erdoğan vows 'not to leave an inch of Gaza' to Israel
Germany blocks Eurofighter sale to Türkiye citing Eastmed drilling concerns

Germany blocks Eurofighter sale to Türkiye 'citing Eastmed drilling concerns'
Fisherman releases rarest fish species back into sea

Fisherman releases rarest fish species back into sea
Illegal cafe in Istanbul demolished in midnight operation

Illegal cafe in Istanbul demolished in midnight operation
WORLD The environment: another victim of Russias invasion

The environment: another victim of Russia's invasion

Ravaged forests, flooded towns and dead dolphins: after nearly two years of war in Ukraine, experts say environmental damage is becoming an "enormous" tragedy that will affect generations to come.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s exports reach $233 bln in 11 months

Türkiye’s exports reach $233 bln in 11 months

Türkiye’s export revenues amounted to $232.9 billion in the January-November period, rising 0.7 percent from a year ago, the data from the Trade Ministry have shown.

SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.