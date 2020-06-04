496,841 people failed to comply with coronavirus measures: Interior Ministry

ANKARA

Some 496,841 people, who did not comply with coronavirus measures, have been prosecuted and subjected to administrative proceedings so far, Interior Ministry spokesperson İbrahim Çataklı said in a press conference on June 4.

Some 601 people received legal and administrative procedures and seven were arrested in operations carried out against those flaunting rules amid the coronavirus pandemic, he stated.

Elsewhere, in May, nationwide operations “neutralized” 78 terrorists in Turkey, he also said. Those killed included “four terrorists in the orange category of the wanted list and six in the gray category,” he added.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

Turkish authorities often use the term “neutralized” to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union.