45 artifacts returned to Türkiye in 2024

ISTANBUL

In a significant stride against cultural property smuggling, Türkiye successfully repatriated 45 historical artifacts from abroad this year, reaffirming its commitment to preserving its rich heritage.

Zeynep Boz, the head of the Anti-Smuggling Department at the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, stated that these repatriations in 2024 enriched Türkiye's cultural property collection.

Boz emphasized that a significant collection of 45 artifacts was brought back to Türkiye in 2024. She noted that since 1980, 25,554 artifacts and since 2002, 12,164 artifacts have been repatriated to the country.

Highlighting the enrichment of the collection with this year’s repatriations, Boz said: "Among these artifacts, there are notable items that have significantly enriched our collections. These include the 'Kore torso' originating from the ancient city of Miletus, repatriated from England, a monumental bronze female statue recently returned from the United States and two emperor busts. Additionally, a Quran copied by Mustafa Dede and brought back from England, dating to the reign of Abdulhamid II, is among the returns that pleased us greatly. Furthermore, a bust of Alexander the Great was voluntarily returned from France."

Boz also highlighted the significance of the repatriation of the bronze kline, which was illegally excavated during unauthorized digs in Manisa in 1979 and later smuggled out of Türkiye. This item was returned following negotiations with the J. Paul Getty Museum this year.

"Bronze klinai [reclining couches] were not present in Türkiye’s collections, as bronze is a material that rarely survives to the present day. It was often melted down for reuse due to its economic value and is prone to degradation over time. For these reasons, bronze artifacts hold a special place in our collections."

US leads in artifact returns to Türkiye

Boz stated that the U.S. is the country from which Türkiye got the highest number of returns, explaining: "There are two main reasons for this. First, the U.S. is the largest market for such artifacts, often operating under the assumption that no one will question it. As a result, many artifacts ended up in U.S. collections. However, for over a decade, a specialized team under the Manhattan District Attorney's Office has been working to address past wrongdoings. Through joint investigations and the evidence we have shared, these efforts have led to the repatriation of our artifacts. For instance, among the 14 artifacts recently returned from the U.S. are a clothed female statue, two emperor busts, and Ottoman-era daggers. These items were repatriated thanks to our cooperation with this team."

Boz also spoke about the "Legacy for the Future" project led by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, which focuses on restoring significant structures and enhancing security measures.

"This initiative aims to provide physical solutions to the issue of smuggling through significant investments. However, addressing the problem also requires a shift in mindset. Our goal is to foster a change in perception, both domestically and internationally. It is crucial to understand and emphasize that cultural properties are not treasures or items of financial value but an integral part of this country’s heritage and territorial integrity. To achieve this, we often visit villages to educate the locals. We explain the importance of cultural heritage and its connection to our nation’s identity," she said.

Boz also highlighted efforts to educate children and youth on combating smuggling. "We have a program called 'Cultural Heritage Guardians,' designed to place the fight against cultural property smuggling at the center of children’s education. For young people, we have prepared comic books that will soon reach high schools. These comic books will be accessible via QR codes on posters. Additionally, we visit universities and conduct awareness-raising activities."

Boz concluded by stating that the work will continue and she is hopeful for further positive developments to be announced.