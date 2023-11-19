44 Turkish citizens evacuated from Gaza

44 Turkish citizens evacuated from Gaza

ANKARA
44 Turkish citizens evacuated from Gaza

Türkiye has evacuated 44 more citizens from Gaza via a border crossing in Egypt, the Foreign Ministry spokesman has announced.

Right after the conflict in Gaza broke out, Türkiye brought 30 of its citizens and their relatives back to the country. However, after the Rafah border had closed, the evacuation operation had been halted.

The initiative to bring back Turks, Turkish Cypriots and their relatives had been ongoing for a while, Öncü Keçeli said.

“Today [Nov. 18], 44 people reached Egypt through the Rafah border crossing. We expect that the number of evacuated people will increase during the day,” Keceli said.

“The evacuees are met with Turkish diplomats at the border, will be brought to Cairo and then to Türkiye via planes,” the spokesman said.

Türkiye also has been using diplomatic measures to transfer a group of Palestinian cancer patients to give them medical care via its Foreign Ministry and related institutions.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally across Europe

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally across Europe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally across Europe

    Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally across Europe

  2. 44 Turkish citizens evacuated from Gaza

    44 Turkish citizens evacuated from Gaza

  3. Diplomacy not only way to end siege in Gaza: Fidan

    Diplomacy not only way to end siege in Gaza: Fidan

  4. Istanbul police bust international drug cartel

    Istanbul police bust international drug cartel

  5. Erdoğan signals shift in presidential election system

    Erdoğan signals shift in presidential election system
Recommended
Diplomacy not only way to end siege in Gaza: Fidan

Diplomacy not only way to end siege in Gaza: Fidan
Türkiye to lodge legal complaint over ‘Israel’s genocide in Gaza’

Türkiye to lodge legal complaint over ‘Israel’s genocide in Gaza’
Erdoğan calls for global responsibility amid Gaza crisis

Erdoğan calls for global responsibility amid Gaza crisis
Israeli families pen letter to Erdoğan for intervention in hostage crisis

Israeli families pen letter to Erdoğan for intervention in hostage crisis
Ankara eyes Eurofighter purchase, says defense minister

Ankara eyes Eurofighter purchase, says defense minister
Türkiye delays decision on Swedens NATO membership bid

Türkiye delays decision on Sweden's NATO membership bid
WORLD Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally across Europe

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally across Europe

Thousands of protesters rallied across France and Britain on Nov. 18 calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, while hundreds of others turned out again in cities across Europe.
ECONOMY SpaceX launched its giant new rocket but explosions end the second test flight

SpaceX launched its giant new rocket but explosions end the second test flight

SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship but lost both the booster and the spacecraft in a pair of explosions minutes into Saturday’s test flight.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.