40 Turkish firms among top 250 global contractors

  • August 26 2021 07:00:00

40 Turkish firms among top 250 global contractors

ISTANBUL
40 Turkish firms among top 250 global contractors

Turkey took third place after China and the U.S. in terms of the number of companies in Engineering News Record’s (ENR) 2022 Top 250 International Contractors list.

There are 40 companies in the list versus 78 Chinese and 41 U.S.-based contractors, according to the statement by the Turkish Contractors’ Association (TMB).

“Seven Turkish contractors were among the top 100 global companies,” it added.

With $18.3 billion in revenues, Turkish companies’ share is 4.4 percent in the global market.

Local firms generated the largest revenue from operations in Europe (including Russia) at $8 billion, followed by the Middle East at $5.9 billion.

Those Turkish contractors in the top 250 list are Rönesans, Limak, Ant Yapı, Yapı Merkezi, Enka, Tekfen, Onur, TAV, Nurol, Esta, Gülermak, Aslan, Sembol, Kuzu, Kolin, Yüksel, Eser, IC İçtaş, Çalık, İlk, GAP, Polat Yol, Alarko, Dekinsan, Gürbaş, Tepe, Makyol, Metag, Üstay, Yenigün, Summa, Gama, NATA, Cengiz, MBD, Feka, IRIS, SMK, STFA and Doğuş.

There are reasons to be hopeful for the future for the industry as large-scale infrastructure projects, which will support global economic recovery, are planned, said Erdal Eren, the chair of TMB.

“We maintain our short-term target of generating $20 billion revenues from projects abroad. For the medium-term, our target is to carry out $50 billion worth of projects globally,” he added.

Total international contracting revenue for the Top 250 dropped 11.1 percent to $420.4 billion in 2020, from $473.1 billion in 2019, ENR said, adding that this decrease also marks the largest single-year drop recorded in ENR international contracting data going back to 2003.

Median Top 250 contracting revenue on this year’s list is down to $413.4 million from $501.4 million, a 17.6 percent drop.

The reported Top 250 backlog was more stable. This year, 91 firms listed increased backlog, 75 decreased and 41 stayed the same. Last year those numbers were 91, 64 and 48 respectively.

WORLD Russia critic Navalny gives first interview from jail

Russia critic Navalny gives first interview from jail
MOST POPULAR

  1. UK may remove Turkey from red travel list

    UK may remove Turkey from red travel list

  2. Turkish troops returning to homeland from Afghanistan: Ministry

    Turkish troops returning to homeland from Afghanistan: Ministry

  3. Erdoğan calls on Muslims worldwide to oppose injustice

    Erdoğan calls on Muslims worldwide to oppose injustice

  4. Thank you, Anastasiades

    Thank you, Anastasiades

  5. Turks mark 99th anniversary of Great Offensive with several events

    Turks mark 99th anniversary of Great Offensive with several events
Recommended
Rent prices soar as students flock back to cities

Rent prices soar as students flock back to cities
Abu Dhabi’s IHC eyes investment opportunities in Turkey

Abu Dhabi’s IHC eyes investment opportunities in Turkey
Manufacturing capacity up for 3rd straight month in August

Manufacturing capacity up for 3rd straight month in August

Ready-wear apparel exporters enjoy strong demand

Ready-wear apparel exporters enjoy strong demand
Turkey accounts for over one tenth of global geothermal capacity

Turkey accounts for over one tenth of global geothermal capacity
Nigerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey

Nigerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey
WORLD Russia critic Navalny gives first interview from jail

Russia critic Navalny gives first interview from jail

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has given his first interview from prison, comparing it to a Chinese labor camp and saying he is forced to watch eight hours of state television a day.

ECONOMY 40 Turkish firms among top 250 global contractors

40 Turkish firms among top 250 global contractors

Turkey took third place after China and the U.S. in terms of the number of companies in Engineering News Record’s (ENR) 2022 Top 250 International Contractors list.

SPORTS Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021

Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021

The Turkish women's volleyball team beat the Netherlands on Aug. 24, marking its fifth victory in five matches of the group stage in the 2021 CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship (EuroVolley).