40 firms file 100 applications for wind YEKA tenders

ISTANBUL
Some 40 companies submitted a total of 100 applications for the wind Renewable Energy Resource Zone (YEKA) tenders.

The applications were collected for wind power plants with 1,200 megawatts capacity in five YEKAs in the provinces of Edirne, Kırklareli and Sivas.

A commission at the Energy Ministry will evaluate the applications. Following the assessments, the ministry will announce the tender date.

Applications for 800 megawatts of solar YEKAs will be collected on Jan. 27.

Türkiye has made good progress in renewable energy especially in the last decade.

The country’s installed capacity in wind and solar energy, which was almost zero 15 years ago, has already exceeded 33,000 megawatts.

The Energy Ministry launched a new model for YEKA tenders.

New YEKA tenders will mark an important step toward reducing Türkiye's dependence on foreign energy and increasing the share of renewable resources in electricity generation, boosting the installed capacity of wind energy and strengthening the domestic wind industry.

The new capacity to be allocated through these competitions will make a significant contribution to achieving Türkiye's renewable energy target, commented İbrahim Erden, president of the Turkish Wind Energy Association (TÜREB).

The tenders for 1,200 megawatts wind YEKA tenders are expected to pave the way for $1.2 billion worth of investments, said Alper Kalaycı, president of the Energy Industrialists and Business Association (ENSİA).

If YEKA tenders of at least 1,500 megawatts are held every year, foreign investors will evaluate this positively and may come to Türkiye for investment, he added.

