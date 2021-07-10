4 YPG/PKK terror suspects detained in Turkey

MUĞLA

Four YPG/PKK terror suspects were detained in different parts of Turkey on July 9.

Three suspects, all of them Syrian nationals who had entered Turkey illegally, were nabbed in simultaneous operations in the southern Osmaniye, Şanlıurfa, and Mersin provinces, according to a statement by the Osmaniye security directorate.

A fourth suspect was apprehended in the Marmaris district of the southwestern Muğla province.

The individual had been sentenced to 40 years in prison and was trying to flee to Greece, said a source, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Another person, who was aiding in the suspect’s escape bid, was also arrested but is not believed to be linked to the terror group, the source said.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.