4 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in Iraq’s north

4 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in Iraq’s north

ANKARA
4 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in Iraq’s north

Turkish security forces have “neutralized” four terrorists conducting operations on behalf of the PKK terror organization in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry has announced.

According to a statement released by the ministry on April 9, Turkish authorities identified the members of the terror group in the Metina region of northern Iraq.

The terrorists were targeted by airstrikes, the ministry said, vowing to continue counterterrorism efforts.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU.

In another operation targeting terrorists on the same day, the police detained 14 suspects identified as operating on behalf of ISIL in four provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement on social media platform X.

The police carried out simultaneous operations to nab the terror suspects in the Marmara province of Yalova, the northern city of Samsun, the central province of Eskişehir and the southeastern city of Gaziantep, the ministry noted.

Türkiye has recently ramped up its operations and measures against ISIL threat in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at a Moscow concert hall and an attack on a Catholic church in Istanbul in January.

Last week, Ankara announced the abolishment of visa exemption for citizens of Tajikistan, following recent security concerns linked to the presence of Tajik nationals in the ISIL-affiliated Khorasan structure.

Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

    Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

  2. Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

    Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

  3. Erdoğan pledges economic focus until next elections

    Erdoğan pledges economic focus until next elections

  4. Israel's security at 'core' of Berlin foreign policy, Germany tells UN court

    Israel's security at 'core' of Berlin foreign policy, Germany tells UN court

  5. March saw 10th straight month of record global heat: monitor

    March saw 10th straight month of record global heat: monitor
Recommended
Erdoğan pledges economic focus until next elections

Erdoğan pledges economic focus until next elections
New transit visa requirement for South America travelers

New transit visa requirement for South America travelers
Türkiye imposes trade restrictions on Israel over Gaza war

Türkiye imposes trade restrictions on Israel over Gaza war
Erdoğan urges Salman Islamic world unity needed to end Gaza violence

Erdoğan urges Salman 'Islamic world unity' needed to end Gaza violence
Turkish police mark 179th anniversary of foundation

Turkish police mark 179th anniversary of foundation
Cafes, restaurants face fines for service charges

Cafes, restaurants face fines for service charges
WORLD Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

Israel is blocking far more convoys carrying food aid within Gaza, where famine is looming, than convoys carrying other kinds of aid, the U.N. said Tuesday.
ECONOMY Spain axes golden visa to curb property speculation

Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

Spain is to axe its so-called "golden visa" scheme under which foreign investors get residency for a 500,000-euro-investment in property, to curb the speculation blighting many Spanish cities, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe walks off in Super Cup protest

Fenerbahçe walks off in Super Cup protest

The Turkish Super Cup ended in chaos on April 7 after only 100 seconds when Fenerbahçe players walked off after conceding an early goal against rival Galatasaray, which was declared the 1-0 winner.
﻿