4 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in Iraq’s north

ANKARA

Turkish security forces have “neutralized” four terrorists conducting operations on behalf of the PKK terror organization in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry has announced.

According to a statement released by the ministry on April 9, Turkish authorities identified the members of the terror group in the Metina region of northern Iraq.

The terrorists were targeted by airstrikes, the ministry said, vowing to continue counterterrorism efforts.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU.

In another operation targeting terrorists on the same day, the police detained 14 suspects identified as operating on behalf of ISIL in four provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement on social media platform X.

The police carried out simultaneous operations to nab the terror suspects in the Marmara province of Yalova, the northern city of Samsun, the central province of Eskişehir and the southeastern city of Gaziantep, the ministry noted.

Türkiye has recently ramped up its operations and measures against ISIL threat in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at a Moscow concert hall and an attack on a Catholic church in Istanbul in January.

Last week, Ankara announced the abolishment of visa exemption for citizens of Tajikistan, following recent security concerns linked to the presence of Tajik nationals in the ISIL-affiliated Khorasan structure.