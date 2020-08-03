4 die, 1 missing as boat sinks off Aegean Sea

İZMİR-Anadolu Agency

Bodies of at least four people have been recovered after a boat carrying nine people sank in the Aegean Sea off Turkey’s western İzmir province, according to a security source on Aug. 2.

A total of nine people were on board, said a source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking the media.

Four people jumped off the boat when the boat capsized off the Foça district due to strong winds, it said.

Search and rescue efforts were underway in the region to recover the remaining missing person, the source added.