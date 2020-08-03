4 die, 1 missing as boat sinks off Aegean Sea

  • August 03 2020 10:12:10

4 die, 1 missing as boat sinks off Aegean Sea

İZMİR-Anadolu Agency
4 die, 1 missing as boat sinks off Aegean Sea

Bodies of at least four people have been recovered after a boat carrying nine people sank in the Aegean Sea off Turkey’s western İzmir province, according to a security source on Aug. 2.

A total of nine people were on board, said a source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking the media.

Four people jumped off the boat when the boat capsized off the Foça district due to strong winds, it said.

Search and rescue efforts were underway in the region to recover the remaining missing person, the source added.

Izmir,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul Convention stirs debate among Turkey’s conservatives

    Istanbul Convention stirs debate among Turkey’s conservatives

  2. Virus suspends a century-old holiday tradition in Turkey's Zonguldak

    Virus suspends a century-old holiday tradition in Turkey's Zonguldak

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Turkish, Azerbaijani joint drill continues during Eid al-Adha

    Turkish, Azerbaijani joint drill continues during Eid al-Adha

  5. Turkey launches study to trace mutation patterns of COVID-19

    Turkey launches study to trace mutation patterns of COVID-19
Recommended
Culture tourism can help recover Turkey from pandemic

Culture tourism can help recover Turkey from pandemic
Virus suspends a century-old holiday tradition in Turkeys Zonguldak

Virus suspends a century-old holiday tradition in Turkey's Zonguldak
Turkish, Azerbaijani joint drill continues during Eid al-Adha

Turkish, Azerbaijani joint drill continues during Eid al-Adha
Over 100 YPG/PKK terrorists neutralized in July

Over 100 YPG/PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in July
Turkey launches study to trace mutation patterns of COVID-19

Turkey launches study to trace mutation patterns of COVID-19
Turkey distributes Eid meat to refugee families in Iraq

Turkey distributes Eid meat to refugee families in Iraq
WORLD Firefighters struggle to contain blaze in southern California

Firefighters struggle to contain blaze in southern California

More than 1,300 firefighters were battling a blaze that was burning out of control on Aug. 2 in southern California, threatening thousands of people and homes east of Los Angeles.    
ECONOMY Microsoft confirms talks seeking to buy US arm of TikTok

Microsoft confirms talks seeking to buy US arm of TikTok

Microsoft confirmed on Aug. 2 it is in talks with Chinese company ByteDance to acquire the U.S. arm of its popular video app TikTok and has discussed with President Donald Trump his concerns about security and censorship surrounding such an acquisition.
SPORTS Lille signs veteran Turkey striker Yılmaz from Beşiktaş

Lille signs veteran Turkey striker Yılmaz from Beşiktaş

Lille has signed veteran Turkey striker Burak Yılmaz from Beşiktaş after selling Victor Osimhen to Italian side Napoli.