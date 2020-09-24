4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkish metropolis Istanbul

ISTANBUL

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake which struck Istanbul in the Marmara Sea on Sept. 24 caused panic among the residents of Istanbul.

According to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the earthquake’s estimated magnitude was 4.2, and it took place at a depth of 6.83 km.

AFAD said the quake occurred at 4.38 p.m. local time (1338GMT) and was centered in the northwestern Tekirdağ province, neighboring Istanbul.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Turkey is among the world’s most seismically active countries as it is situated on several active fault lines and dozens of minor earthquakes and aftershocks occur daily. But the country has a history of powerful earthquakes as well.