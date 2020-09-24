4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkish metropolis Istanbul

  • September 24 2020 16:52:00

4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkish metropolis Istanbul

ISTANBUL
4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkish metropolis Istanbul

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake which struck Istanbul in the Marmara Sea on Sept. 24 caused panic among the residents of Istanbul.

According to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the earthquake’s estimated magnitude was 4.2, and it took place at a depth of 6.83 km.

AFAD said the quake occurred at 4.38 p.m. local time (1338GMT) and was centered in the northwestern Tekirdağ province, neighboring Istanbul.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Turkey is among the world’s most seismically active countries as it is situated on several active fault lines and dozens of minor earthquakes and aftershocks occur daily. But the country has a history of powerful earthquakes as well. 

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Wife ‘offered $1.3 mln to hitman to kill ex-footballer’

    Wife ‘offered $1.3 mln to hitman to kill ex-footballer’

  2. Turkish novelist sues Netflix series for plagiarism

    Turkish novelist sues Netflix series for plagiarism

  3. Turkey convenes top security board after Ankara-Athens deal for talks

    Turkey convenes top security board after Ankara-Athens deal for talks

  4. Customs officials confess taking bribes at Turkish-Greek border

    Customs officials confess taking bribes at Turkish-Greek border

  5. Original photos, documents signed by Atatürk stolen

    Original photos, documents signed by Atatürk stolen
Recommended
Vaccine tests also to be held in Kocaeli

Vaccine tests also to be held in Kocaeli
We must to de-escalate tensions in east Med, says Turkeys director of communications

We must to de-escalate tensions in east Med, says Turkey's director of communications
Customs officials confess taking bribes at Turkish-Greek border

Customs officials confess taking bribes at Turkish-Greek border
Interior minister lashes out at top judge for annulling ban on roadside demonstrations

Interior minister lashes out at top judge for annulling ban on roadside demonstrations
New indictment seeks up to 3 years in prison for HDP’s Demirtaş

New indictment seeks up to 3 years in prison for HDP’s Demirtaş
Wife ‘offered $1.3 mln to hitman to kill ex-footballer’

Wife ‘offered $1.3 mln to hitman to kill ex-footballer’
WORLD Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into Americas streets

Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America's streets

Anger, frustration and sadness over the decision not to charge Kentucky police officers for Breonna Taylor's death poured into America's streets as protesters lashed out at a criminal justice system they say is stacked against Black people. Violence seized the demonstrations in her hometown of Louisville as gunfire rang out and wounded two police officers.
ECONOMY Premier Turkish tech event Teknofest begins

Premier Turkish tech event Teknofest begins

Turkey's largest aerospace and technology event Teknofest started in the country's southern Gaziantep province on Sept. 24.
SPORTS Büyükakçay bags 2nd qualifying round ticket in French Open

Büyükakçay bags 2nd qualifying round ticket in French Open

Turkish tennis player Çagla Büyükakçay qualified for the 2020 French Open (Roland Garros) second qualifying round on Sept. 22.