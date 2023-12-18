4.1 magnitude quake shakes Marmara region

YALOVA

As a 4.1 magnitude earthquake has rattled the Marmara region, a renowned seismologist has alluded to the accumulating energy within the Marmara seismic system, notably referencing the looming large-scale Istanbul earthquake.

The earthquake, which occurred off the northwestern province of Yalova on Dec. 17 at 11:53 p.m., reverberated in nearby cities, including Istanbul. The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) reported that the earthquake took place 8.52 kilometers off the coast of Çınarcık, with a recorded depth of 11.18 kilometers.

Despite reports from AFAD and the Interior Ministry affirming no adverse effects such as injuries or property damage, a sense of panic has gradually enveloped residents of the Marmara region, especially in the wake of continuous warning regarding the 16-million-popoluation city.

Since the Feb. 6 earthquake claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people and caused grave destruction in the 11 southern cities, concerns have escalated about an impending major and devastating earthquake in Istanbul.

Prominent geologist Naci Görür, on a X post, shared a photograph of a fault map, cautioning that the Marmara system is accumulating stress with minor tremors.

On the contrary, other experts argued that the Dec. 17 tremor is not a precursor to the expected Istanbul earthquake.

"The epicenter is in the middle of the Çınarcık Basin. I don't believe it has any connection to the Istanbul earthquake. There is no need to panic about this earthquake. It is perceptible in the immediate vicinity and appears unrelated to the fault passing in front of the Princes’ Island, where the anticipated significant earthquake is expected,” Okay Tüysüz told NTV.

Şükrü Ersoy added that while the 4.1 magnitude earthquake may not directly correlate with the awaited earthquake, it serves as a crucial indicator that the region remains seismically active.