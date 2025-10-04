36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry

ANKARA
Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Öncü Keçeli announced on Saturday that 36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla are expected to return to Türkiye this afternoon on a special flight, with efforts ongoing to repatriate the remaining individuals.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Keçeli said: "We expected 36 of our nationals on the Global Sumud Flotilla vessels seized by Israeli forces in international waters will return to our country this afternoon via a special flight. The final number has not yet been confirmed.Our work continues to ensure that the procedures for the remaining citizens are completed as soon as possible and they arrive in Türkiye.It is planned that citizens of third countries will also be on the aforementioned flight."

Earlier, the Global Sumud Flotilla Türkiye Delegation reported that Israel had illegally detained 48 Turkish activists, following the assault on the flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The delegation's statement noted that, apart from those on the Marinette vessel, all Turkish activists had been unlawfully detained by Israel and taken to Ashdod Port.

 

﻿