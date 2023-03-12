36 parties qualify to run in upcoming elections

ANKARA

The Supreme Election Board (YSK) has determined a total of 36 political parties as eligible to run in Türkiye’s upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

After President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on March 10, signed a presidential decree declaring the election date as May 14, YSK convened to determine political parties that could run in the elections.

According to the legislation, in order for a political party to participate in the elections, it must establish an organization in at least 41 provinces out of all 81 cities six months before the voting day.

Parties also must hold a grand congress at least once to have the right to participate in the general elections.

At the meeting, YSK decided that 36 political parties, including the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the İYİ (Good) Party, the Peoples’ Democracy Party (HDP), the Felicity Party, the Democrat Party, the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), the Future Party and the Great Union Party (BBP), that meet these criteria could run in the elections to be held on May 14.

YSK also declared that voting procedures will be carried out throughout the country between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Earthquake survivors whose sheltering places changed after the Feb. 6 quakes will be able to make their new address declarations via the country’s e-government website e-Devlet until March 17.

Survivors will be able to declare tents, containers, or other temporary sheltering facilities as their addresses.

Meanwhile, nearly 600,000 security personnel will be on duty on election day, Deputy Interior Minister Mehmet Ersoy announced.

Some 71 helicopters, eight aircraft, drones and several military and police vehicles will accompany the personnel, Ersoy added.

“Our duty is to provide an environment where citizens can reflect their free will to the ballot box in a safe way without any setbacks, malfunctions, or security weaknesses,” he said.