35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

ISTANBUL

Istanbul has served as the venue for the 35th time for the Bosphorus cross-continental swimming event, which witnessed more than 2,600 competitors from more than 70 nations.

Organized by the Turkish National Olympic Committee (TMOK) and sponsored by Samsung, the Bosphorus Intercontinental Swimming Race started from Kanlıca and ended at Kuruçeşme Cemil Topuzlu Park.

Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak; Istanbul Governor Davut Gül; Turkish National Olympic Committee (TMOK) President Professor Dr. Uğur Erdener; TMOK vice president and the chair of the Bosphorus Organizing Committee, Nihat Usta; Istanbul Youth and Sports Provincial Director Burhanettin Hacıcaferoğlu; and Samsung Electronics Türkiye President and CEO Philip Choi kicked off the race.

Swimmers competed against each other to be the fastest one on the 6.5-kilometer course and to bag the title of Intercontinental Swimmer.

Dutch Ambassador to Ankara Joep Wijnands also swam in the organization to raise awareness for the aid campaign for those affected by the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6.

While swimmer Doğukan Ulaç came first in the men's general category with 41 minutes and 22 seconds, Burcunaz Narin came first in the women's general category with 42 minutes and 54 seconds.

Speaking after the race, Erdener stated they were very pleased with the participation in a “beautiful competition in beautiful weather,” and congratulated all athletes who came to Istanbul from around the globe.

“We are happy to organize the race with Samsung and to promote Istanbul once again,” he added.