35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

ISTANBUL
35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

Istanbul has served as the venue for the 35th time for the Bosphorus cross-continental swimming event, which witnessed more than 2,600 competitors from more than 70 nations.

Organized by the Turkish National Olympic Committee (TMOK) and sponsored by Samsung, the Bosphorus Intercontinental Swimming Race started from Kanlıca and ended at Kuruçeşme Cemil Topuzlu Park.

Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak; Istanbul Governor Davut Gül; Turkish National Olympic Committee (TMOK) President Professor Dr. Uğur Erdener; TMOK vice president and the chair of the Bosphorus Organizing Committee, Nihat Usta; Istanbul Youth and Sports Provincial Director Burhanettin Hacıcaferoğlu; and Samsung Electronics Türkiye President and CEO Philip Choi kicked off the race.

Swimmers competed against each other to be the fastest one on the 6.5-kilometer course and to bag the title of Intercontinental Swimmer.

Dutch Ambassador to Ankara Joep Wijnands also swam in the organization to raise awareness for the aid campaign for those affected by the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6.

While swimmer Doğukan Ulaç came first in the men's general category with 41 minutes and 22 seconds, Burcunaz Narin came first in the women's general category with 42 minutes and 54 seconds.

Speaking after the race, Erdener stated they were very pleased with the participation in a “beautiful competition in beautiful weather,” and congratulated all athletes who came to Istanbul from around the globe.

“We are happy to organize the race with Samsung and to promote Istanbul once again,” he added.

cross-continental race,

WORLD Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges

Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges

    Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges

  2. Russia says Ukrainian boat destroyed in new Black Sea clash

    Russia says Ukrainian boat destroyed in new Black Sea clash

  3. Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

    Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

  4. Erdoğan slams UN peacekeepers for blocking road project in Turkish Cyprus

    Erdoğan slams UN peacekeepers for blocking road project in Turkish Cyprus

  5. İnkaya Cave study uncovers 86,000-year-old traces of human life

    İnkaya Cave study uncovers 86,000-year-old traces of human life
Recommended
Messi leads Miami to first trophy

Messi leads Miami to first trophy
Hassan fall hands Tsegay world 10,000m title

Hassan fall hands Tsegay world 10,000m title
Scary injuries mar NFL pre-season games

Scary injuries mar NFL pre-season games
Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold
New names join Basketball Hall of Fame

New names join Basketball Hall of Fame
Man Utd spends big in pursuit league trophy

Man Utd spends big in pursuit league trophy
WORLD Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges

Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges

Former President Donald Trump says he will surrender to authorities in Georgia on Thursday to face charges in the case accusing him of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

ECONOMY This year’s big catch will be anchovy, say fishermen

This year’s big catch will be anchovy, say fishermen

Fishermen in the Black Sea region are hopeful that they will catch plenty of anchovy in this hunting season that will start on Sept. 1.

SPORTS 35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

Istanbul has served as the venue for the 35th time for the Bosphorus cross-continental swimming event, which witnessed more than 2,600 competitors from more than 70 nations.