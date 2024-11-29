33 percent of exports are transported by road: Minister

ANKARA
Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has emphasized that 33 percent of the country's exports are transported by land, underscoring the crucial role of road transportation in Türkiye's economy.

"Currently, we conduct road transportation to nearly 70 countries across three continents. Thirty-three percent of our exports are carried out by road, reaching $71.5 billion in the first 10 months of 2024," Uraloğlu stated, underlining the sector's importance.

He emphasized the modernization of road transportation through extensive regulations since 2003. “With the implementation of the Road Transport Regulation, the sector has become more efficient, safe, and economical, aligning with European Union standards. This has accelerated efforts to position Türkiye as a global logistics hub,” he said.

Digitalization in the sector has also been a priority. Uraloğlu noted the launch of the Transportation Electronic Tracking and Audit System (U-ETDS) in 2018, calling it a "turning point in recording and digitalizing the transportation field."

Uraloğlu added that the Ministry is expanding international agreements to boost road transportation.

"We have agreements with 60 countries, including a recent one with Qatar. These efforts aim to enhance Türkiye’s transportation capabilities globally," he explained.

He further highlighted the sector’s scale, stating that 140.9 million passengers were transported through 13.8 million trips this year, supported by approximately 900,000 drivers.

