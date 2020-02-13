3 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

AA Photo

Three YPG/PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces in the country’s southeast, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said on Feb. 13.

Terrorists fleeing the terror group’s shelters in northern Iraq and Syria turned themselves in at border posts in Şanlıurfa province’s Suruç district and Sirnak’s Silop district, the ministry said in a statement.

It said the terrorists’ surrender was a result of ongoing efforts to convince YPG/PKK terrorists to lay down arms.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.

It has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.