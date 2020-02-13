3 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

  • February 13 2020 11:58:42

3 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
3 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

AA Photo

Three YPG/PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces in the country’s southeast, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said on Feb. 13.

Terrorists fleeing the terror group’s shelters in northern Iraq and Syria turned themselves in at border posts in Şanlıurfa province’s Suruç district and Sirnak’s Silop district, the ministry said in a statement.

It said the terrorists’ surrender was a result of ongoing efforts to convince YPG/PKK terrorists to lay down arms.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.

It has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish president openly challenges Russia in Syria

    Turkish president openly challenges Russia in Syria

  2. Turkey, UK, US asked to arrest senior UAE officials

    Turkey, UK, US asked to arrest senior UAE officials

  3. First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

    First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

  4. US jets carry out airstrike in northeast Syria

    US jets carry out airstrike in northeast Syria

  5. Erdoğan says Turkey will hit regime forces anywhere if troops hurt

    Erdoğan says Turkey will hit regime forces anywhere if troops hurt
Recommended
Top Turkish official slams regime attacks in Idlib

Top Turkish official slams regime attacks in Idlib
Turkey deports German national over terror links

Turkey deports German national over terror links
Four mine workers killed in road accident in western Turkey

Four mine workers killed in road accident in western Turkey
Body of watchman last seen in Mersin found off Cyprus

Body of watchman last seen in Mersin found off Cyprus
Ankara urges EU to take principled stand against terror

Ankara urges EU to take 'principled stand' against terror
Turkish, US officials discuss developments in Syria

Turkish, US officials discuss developments in Syria
WORLD Italian Senate lifts immunity of defiant Salvini over migrant boat

Italian Senate lifts immunity of defiant Salvini over migrant boat

Italian senators voted on Feb. 12 to lift immunity for far-right leader Matteo Salvini, opening the way for a potentially career-ending trial over accusations that he illegally detained migrants at sea last year.
ECONOMY Industrial output rises 8.6 pct in December

Industrial output rises 8.6 pct in December

Turkey’s industrial production increased by 3.6 percent year-on-year in December 2019, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) showed on Feb. 13.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko move to final four in Turkish Cup

Fenerbahçe Beko move to final four in Turkish Cup

Fenerbahçe Beko defeated Teksüt Bandırma 100-70 on Feb. 12 to qualify for the final four stage of the Solgar Vitamin Turkish Cup.