  • April 21 2020 12:20:12

3-year-old Turkish toddler beats coronavirus

HATAY- Anadolu Agency
A 3-year-old toddler in Turkey has beaten the novel coronavirus.

He was discharged from hospital on April 21 in the southern province of Hatay after 15 days of treatment.

He was admitted to Hatay Mustafa Kemal Research and Training University Hospital with symptoms of high fever and cough.

Dr. Çigdem El at the Department of Child Health and Diseases told Anadolu Agency: "Turkey is an example to the world with its measures and research in efforts to stem COVID-19."

El, without disclosing the identity of the survivor, said the toddler "initially had respiratory problems".

"Our young patient initially had respiratory problems. He was in need of a ventilator for three days but responded to our treatments very quickly," said El.

She further added that the family members of the young patient tested negative for coronavirus.

The hospital will continue monitoring the child for four weeks, said El.

Meanwhile, the family was overjoyed to meet their child for the first time after 15 days of treatment.

"We were deeply saddened after his COVID-19 tests came out as positive. Thankfully, our child is now healthy. We have also received training on measures to take [against the virus]," said the toddler's father.

 

