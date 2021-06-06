3 Turkish female boxers get Olympic quota

Three Turkish female boxers - Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, Busenaz Sürmeneli and Esra Yıldız - received Olympic quota for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualification Tournaments on June 5.

"What. A. Contest. Busenaz Sürmeneli qualifies for @Tokyo2020 after an exciting bout in the Welterweight category," the Olympics said on Twitter.

The Games, which were originally scheduled to take place in 2020, were among a host of worldwide sporting events suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tokyo 2020 is scheduled to take place between July 23 to Aug. 8 but without foreign spectators due to safety concerns.

