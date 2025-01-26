3 killed in Lebanon as Israeli forces remain after withdrawal deadline

BEIRUT

At least three people were killed and more than 40 others injured in southern Lebanon on Sunday when Israeli forces opened fire on protesters who had breached roadblocks the Israeli army set up a day before.

Demonstrators, some of them carrying Hezbollah flags, attempted to enter several villages in the border area to protest Israel’s failure to withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon by the 60-day deadline stipulated in a ceasefire agreement that halted the Israel-Hezbollah war in late November 2024.

Israel has said that it needs to stay longer because the Lebanese army has not deployed to all areas of southern Lebanon to ensure that Hezbollah does not reestablish a military presence in the area. The Lebanese army has said it cannot deploy until Israeli forces withdraw.

“Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable and I am following up on this issue at the highest levels to ensure your rights and dignity, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, said in a statement addressing the people of southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese army was escorting civilians into some towns in the border area and called on residents to follow military instructions to ensure their safety.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri also said the Israel’s move "is a clear and urgent call for the international community to act immediately and compel Israel to withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories."

The Israeli army’s Arabic language spokesman called for residents of the border area not to attempt to return to their villages.