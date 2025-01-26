3 killed in Lebanon as Israeli forces remain after withdrawal deadline

3 killed in Lebanon as Israeli forces remain after withdrawal deadline

BEIRUT
3 killed in Lebanon as Israeli forces remain after withdrawal deadline

At least three people were killed and more than 40 others injured in southern Lebanon on Sunday when Israeli forces opened fire on protesters who had breached roadblocks the Israeli army set up a day before.

Demonstrators, some of them carrying Hezbollah flags, attempted to enter several villages in the border area to protest Israel’s failure to withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon by the 60-day deadline stipulated in a ceasefire agreement that halted the Israel-Hezbollah war in late November 2024.

Israel has said that it needs to stay longer because the Lebanese army has not deployed to all areas of southern Lebanon to ensure that Hezbollah does not reestablish a military presence in the area. The Lebanese army has said it cannot deploy until Israeli forces withdraw.

“Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable and I am following up on this issue at the highest levels to ensure your rights and dignity, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, said in a statement addressing the people of southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese army was escorting civilians into some towns in the border area and called on residents to follow military instructions to ensure their safety.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri also said the Israel’s move "is a clear and urgent call for the international community to act immediately and compel Israel to withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories."

The Israeli army’s Arabic language spokesman called for residents of the border area not to attempt to return to their villages.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Putin hails Lukashenkos convincing re-election

Putin hails Lukashenko's 'convincing' re-election

LATEST NEWS

  1. Putin hails Lukashenko's 'convincing' re-election

    Putin hails Lukashenko's 'convincing' re-election

  2. Iran deploys AI-equipped missiles during drills in Gulf

    Iran deploys AI-equipped missiles during drills in Gulf

  3. Bird remains found in Jeju jet engines, says crash report

    Bird remains found in Jeju jet engines, says crash report

  4. FM urges armed groups in Syria to unite

    FM urges armed groups in Syria to unite

  5. Confidence improves in retail, construction and services

    Confidence improves in retail, construction and services
Recommended
Putin hails Lukashenkos convincing re-election

Putin hails Lukashenko's 'convincing' re-election

Iran deploys AI-equipped missiles during drills in Gulf

Iran deploys AI-equipped missiles during drills in Gulf
Bird remains found in Jeju jet engines, says crash report

Bird remains found in Jeju jet engines, says crash report
Trumps tariff threats prompt Colombia to accept deported citizens

Trump's tariff threats prompt Colombia to accept deported citizens
Israeli fire kills 22 on deadline for Lebanon withdrawal

Israeli fire kills 22 on deadline for Lebanon withdrawal
Trump’s new Gaza proposal sparks debate

Trump’s new Gaza proposal sparks debate
WORLD Putin hails Lukashenkos convincing re-election

Putin hails Lukashenko's 'convincing' re-election

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Jan. 27 congratulated Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko for winning a seventh term in office, saying the Jan. 26 election showed he had the "undoubted" backing of the people.
ECONOMY Confidence improves in retail, construction and services

Confidence improves in retail, construction and services

Confidence in the services, retail and construction sectors improved, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Jan. 27.
SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿