‘3,500 children left orphaned in quakes’

ISTANBUL
Around 3,500 children lost one or both of their parents in the powerful Feb. 6 quakes that heavily jolted southern Türkiye, leaving thousands of people dead and homeless, according to reports by local media.

As per a report by the daily Hürriyet, the twin quakes left over 50,000 people dead and 3,500 children orphaned.

Among these children, 2,500 still reside with their relatives in the earthquake-stricken region, while around 1,000 children were sent to settle in the houses of their relatives in other provinces.

The Family and Social Services Ministry immediately took action for 1,914 unaccompanied children.

After identification studies, 1,850 of these children were reunited with their families or relatives.

Some 40 quake survivor children were placed in several institutions affiliated with the ministry and taken under state protection.

One earthquake survivor child was adopted, while two others were placed with foster families.

Currently, six earthquake victim children are still undergoing treatment at hospitals, while 15 children lost their lives while receiving treatment in the hospitals, as per the report.

The ministry, as well as various organizations, such as the Turkish Red Crescent, periodically monitor quake-hit children to ensure their physical, mental and social well-being.

While the ministry and institutions provide the necessary support, including psychosocial assistance to the children, the Turkish Red Crescent applies different aid mechanisms, such as educational scholarships and career planning assistance.

