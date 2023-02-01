3.1 mln syrup-form antibiotics supplied

ANKARA

Some 3.1 million boxes of syrup-form antibiotics used in childhood infections, which have experienced difficulties in supply, have been supplied to the market as of Jan. 30, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

In addition to the Strep A bacteria, which has been increasingly contagious among children recently and causes serious diseases, hospitals and pharmacies have been experiencing difficulties in the supply of some drugs used in the treatment of these diseases.

In a social media post, Koca announced that many medicines, including antibiotics and children’s syrups, will be released to the market in a short time.

“Some 3.1 million boxes of syrup-form antibiotics given to children in the treatment of infections were supplied to the market,” Koca stated.

Koca also noted that the production of some medicines that are difficult to supply, has been increased, adding that there are currently some problems due to an increase in demand caused by seasonal diseases and issues related to the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

“We are trying to increase the production amount even more in February,” he added.