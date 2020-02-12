27,000 civilians flee Idlib in four days

  • February 12 2020 09:05:25

27,000 civilians flee Idlib in four days

IDLIB
27,000 civilians flee Idlib in four days

AFP Photo

Nearly 27,000 civilians have left their homes in northwest Syria in the last four days because of intensified attacks by Assad regime forces and its allies, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Feb. 11.

About 27,000 civilians in residential areas of Aleppo and the de-escalation zone in Idlib are headed to areas near the Turkish border due to the attacks that violate a cease-fire agreement between Turkey and Russia, Anadolu Agency cited Syria's Response Coordination Group as saying.

Civilians flee to areas near the Turkish border or take shelter in areas cleared of terrorists by Turkey's anti-terror operations.

Since Jan. 2019, the number of Syrians displaced from Idlib and Aleppo has grown to nearly 1.8 million.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

But more than 1,300 civilians have been killed in attacks by the regime and Russian forces in the zone as the cease-fire continues to be violated.

In a fresh move, Turkey announced Jan. 10 a new cease-fire in Idlib would start after midnight Jan. 12, however, the regime and Iran-backed terrorist groups continued attacks.

Since the eruption of the bloody civil war in Syria in 2011, Turkey has taken in 3.7 million Syrians fleeing that country to Turkey -- making it the world’s top refugee-hosting country.

MOST POPULAR

  1. First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

    First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

  2. Heretical Greek admiral proposes open Ankara-Athens negotiations

    Heretical Greek admiral proposes open Ankara-Athens negotiations

  3. Syrian regime will pay ‘heavy price’ for any attack: Erdoğan

    Syrian regime will pay ‘heavy price’ for any attack: Erdoğan

  4. Snow in Kibyra: Ancient city turns into winter wonderland

    Snow in Kibyra: Ancient city turns into winter wonderland

  5. US, Turkey re-evaluate situation in Idlib

    US, Turkey re-evaluate situation in Idlib
Recommended
Lebanon government wins confidence vote as protests rock Beirut

Lebanon government wins confidence vote as protests rock Beirut
China’s new virus cases fall again, deaths now exceed 1,100

China’s new virus cases fall again, deaths now exceed 1,100
Sanders edges Buttigieg in New Hampshire, giving Dems 2 front-runners

Sanders edges Buttigieg in New Hampshire, giving Dems 2 front-runners
Greek EU lawmaker sanctioned over tearing Turkish flag

Greek EU lawmaker sanctioned over tearing Turkish flag
Greece aims to send 200 migrants a week back to Turkey

Greece aims to send 200 migrants a week back to Turkey
14 Rohingya die, dozens unaccounted for as boat sinks off Bangladesh

14 Rohingya die, dozens unaccounted for as boat sinks off Bangladesh
WORLD Lebanon government wins confidence vote as protests rock Beirut

Lebanon government wins confidence vote as protests rock Beirut

Lebanon's new government won a vote of confidence from parliament on Feb. 11 as protesters trying to block the session clashed with security forces, leaving hundreds injured.
ECONOMY Advanced economy emissions fall, offset growth elsewhere

Advanced economy emissions fall, offset growth elsewhere

Global energy-related emissions of heat-trapping carbon dioxide remained steady last year, with declines in the advanced economies balancing out a rise in the rest of the world, latest data has shown.
SPORTS 50 Turkish athletes book spot at Tokyo Olympics

50 Turkish athletes book spot at Tokyo Olympics

A total of 50 Turkish athletes have so far qualified to represent their country in nine events at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.