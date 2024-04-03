250 suspects nabbed in nationwide drug crackdown

250 suspects nabbed in nationwide drug crackdown

ANKARA
250 suspects nabbed in nationwide drug crackdown

More than 1 ton of drugs and 1 million drug pills have been seized and 250 individuals have been arrested during the nationwide crackdown against drug trafficking, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced.

In a statement shared on his social media account on April 2, Yerlikaya issued a stern warning to dealers that they would be "brought to justice to safeguard the nation’s youth."

The crackdown, dubbed "Narcosteel-10," comprising 46 operations conducted by the police and nine operations led by the gendarmerie, targeted both drug manufacturers and street-level dealers.

Yerlikaya underscored the coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies, notably the police’s anti-narcotic teams, in orchestrating the operations.

The coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies were executed with precision by provincial police directorates, involving the deployment of more than 600 teams, over 1,500 personnel and 35 narcotic detector dogs. These efforts spanned multiple provinces, including Istanbul, the capital Ankara and the western province of İzmir, in a concerted effort to curb the flow of illicit drugs across the country. Among the drugs seized were cannabis, heroin, morphine, cocaine and meth.

Provincial gendarmerie commands also launched raids in nine provinces – Hakkari, Istanbul, Van, Malatya, Bingöl, Afyonkarahisar, Samsun, Tekirdağ and Iğdır.

Operation, Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() World Bank provides financing for green transition

World Bank provides financing for green transition
LATEST NEWS

  1. World Bank provides financing for green transition

    World Bank provides financing for green transition

  2. 250 suspects nabbed in nationwide drug crackdown

    250 suspects nabbed in nationwide drug crackdown

  3. A royal media disaster recreated in 'Scoop'

    A royal media disaster recreated in 'Scoop'

  4. ‘Cowboy Carter’ breaking Spotify and Amazon Music records

    ‘Cowboy Carter’ breaking Spotify and Amazon Music records

  5. Google to delete incognito search data to end privacy suit

    Google to delete incognito search data to end privacy suit
Recommended
12-year-old Turkish chess player becomes Grandmaster

12-year-old Turkish chess player becomes 'Grandmaster'
Dust storm sweeps across Istanbul, prompting health warnings

Dust storm sweeps across Istanbul, prompting health warnings
Türkiye sets course for environmentally conscious tourism

Türkiye sets course for environmentally conscious tourism
Economic concerns shape election results: Pollsters

Economic concerns shape election results: Pollsters
Türkiye’s top diplomat to call allies for joint anti-terror fight at NATO meet

Türkiye’s top diplomat to call allies for joint anti-terror fight at NATO meet
Van shifts to AKP after decision on DEM Party winner

Van shifts to AKP after decision on DEM Party winner
WORLD Russia reports drone attacks over 1,000 km from Ukraine

Russia reports drone attacks over 1,000 km from Ukraine

Russia on Tuesday reported drone attacks on factories in Tatarstan, more than 1,100 kilometres (690 miles) from Ukraine, and said people were wounded in the strikes.
ECONOMY World Bank provides financing for green transition

World Bank provides financing for green transition

The World Bank has said it is providing $400 million in financing to help women and youth access jobs and economic opportunities being created by the green transition in Türkiye.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿