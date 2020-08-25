24 FETÖ suspects get jail terms in Turkey

24 FETÖ suspects get jail terms in Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
24 FETÖ suspects get jail terms in Turkey

A Turkish court on Aug. 25 handed down jail terms to 24 FETÖ suspects in a case related to the infiltration of the armed forces.

The sentences range from one-and-a-half years to 15 years. A total of 33 suspects stood trial.

Three suspects benefited from the remorse law and their sentence was reduced to three years.

Four suspects were acquitted and one was let off without a charge.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Turkey,

