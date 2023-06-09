24 cities on ‘yellow alert’ after fatal floods

ANKARA

In the aftermath of persistent rainstorms that claimed the lives of three individuals in the northern part of the country, the Turkish State Meteorological Service has issued a “yellow” alert for 24 provinces across Türkiye, primarily in the interior and western regions.

The latest weather report indicates that the country can expect partly cloudy to overcast weather conditions, with showers, heavy rain and thunderstorms predicted for the Central Anatolian and Aegean cities. Heavy precipitation is also anticipated in certain areas of the Black Sea and Marmara regions.

Meteorologists estimate a decrease in temperatures ranging from 3 to 6 degrees Celsius in western regions, while the inner and eastern parts of the country may experience an increase of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

The bureau urged citizens to exercise caution and remain vigilant against adverse weather conditions such as floods, lightning, local hail and strong winds accompanying the precipitation.

In the meantime, Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş has warned residents in light of the anticipated heavy rainfall. Yavaş announced that all relevant municipal units have been granted necessary permits to address potential emergencies.

The recent fatal incidents occurred last week when heavy rains struck the northern part of the country. A couple, Serkan Şahin and Zilal Şahin, and their friend Murat Ekşi, were traveling in a car for a picnic on June 4 in the northern province of Amasya, when their vehicle was swept away by floodwaters.

Serkan Şahin managed to escape, but the lifeless body of his friend Murat Ekşi was recovered following an extensive search.

Search efforts for Zilal Şahin continued on June 6 and tragically, her lifeless body was found the day after approximately 150 meters away from the area.

In a separate incident in Samasun’s Ladik district, Şükrü Köksal lost his life after being swept away by floodwaters. The victim had lost his balance while attempting to guide his animals across a bridge.