2023 to mark new era for Türkiye’s development: Erdoğan

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has described 2023, the centennial of the Republic of Türkiye, as the beginning of a new era for Türkiye’s development, vowing to enter the country among the top 10 economies in the world.

“We are determined to turn the second century of our country into the era of progress with our [vision of] Century of Türkiye,” Erdoğan said at the inauguration of the Amasya-Badal Tunnel in western Anatolia through a video message on Jan. 19.

The year 2023 will mark a new beginning for the development of the Republic of Türkiye, Erdoğan said, vowing his government will continue to serve the nation just the way it has been doing in the past 20 years.

“The achievements we made in the past 20 years through the policies we have been following give us a fresh responsibility. We have to protect all these achievements, which we gained by exerting great efforts,” Erdoğan stressed.

This is important for Türkiye to continue its ambitious plans to become one of the top 10 economies and even rank in the first places, Erdoğan said, vowing the Century of Türkiye will allow this country to have its influence in the global decision-making processes. “We should do it, or else we may miss this historic opportunity,” he noted.

The government is working hard to turn the global crises into new opportunities for Türkiye’s development, and 2023 will be registered in history with honor and glory, Erdoğan stressed.

“In the past, we were trying to resolve our own crisis. Nowadays, however, we are being followed with envy as a country that is turning the global crises into opportunities,” Erdoğan noted, underlining that both the people and the state are celebrating the centennial of the republic with great excitement, big projects and hopes.

“All our citizens can set their order in the places they are living, realizing their own dreams and looking future with hope. We are happy to be able to fulfill the infrastructure needs of our transportation on land, in the air and at sea to a great extent.”

