2021 to be year of reforms for Turkey, says Erdoğan

  • December 26 2020 16:40:00

2021 to be year of reforms for Turkey, says Erdoğan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
2021 to be year of reforms for Turkey, says Erdoğan

Turkey's president on Dec. 26 proclaimed that 2021 would be a year of democratic and economic reforms in the country.

"As promised, I hope 2021 will be a year of democratic and economic reforms," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at an opening in Ankara via video link from Istanbul.

"We'll present the preparations for this to the discretion of our nation and parliament as soon as possible," Erdoğan added.

Meanwhile, Turkey is ready to talk, agree and work together with every country on the condition of respect for its sovereignty, rights, laws and potential, he underlined.

Turkey does not have any problem that cannot be resolved with either the U.S., Europe, Russia, China or other regional countries, he stressed.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Global travelers to Turkey to need negative virus test

    Global travelers to Turkey to need negative virus test

  2. Inquiry launched over Istanbul Municipality’s Mehmed the Conqueror portrait

    Inquiry launched over Istanbul Municipality’s Mehmed the Conqueror portrait

  3. Turkey, BioNTech reach deal on COVID-19 vaccine

    Turkey, BioNTech reach deal on COVID-19 vaccine

  4. Turkey’s eastern tourism hotspot waits for Orient Express’ services to resume

    Turkey’s eastern tourism hotspot waits for Orient Express’ services to resume

  5. Turkey introduces new GSM technology: eSIM

    Turkey introduces new GSM technology: eSIM
Recommended
Turkey urges Greece to act in responsible manner

Turkey urges Greece 'to act in responsible manner'

Turkish defense chief visits Libya

Turkish defense chief visits Libya
Turkish Airlines conducts evacuation flight from UK

Turkish Airlines conducts evacuation flight from UK
Varosha town ‘open area’: President of Turkish Cypriots

Varosha town ‘open area’: President of Turkish Cypriots
Weekend curfew in effect across Turkey

Weekend curfew in effect across Turkey

Global travelers to Turkey to need negative virus test

Global travelers to Turkey to need negative virus test
WORLD Russian historian sentenced to 12.5 years for butchering lover

Russian historian sentenced to 12.5 years for butchering lover

A Russian historian and Napoleon enthusiast was sentenced to 12-and-a-half-years in prison for murdering and dismembering his young lover last year.
ECONOMY Turkeys exports exceed 2020 target: Minister

Turkey's exports exceed 2020 target: Minister

Turkey's annual exports exceeded the 2020 target of $165.9 billion as of Dec. 25 by reaching $166 billion, the country's trade minister said on Dec. 26. 
SPORTS Avcı aims for first big win with Trabzonspor

Avcı aims for first big win with Trabzonspor

Former Turkish national team coach Abdullah Avcı wants to prove his credentials when his Trabzonspor hosts Galatasaray on Dec. 26 in a Turkish Süper Lig game.