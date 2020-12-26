2021 to be year of reforms for Turkey, says Erdoğan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's president on Dec. 26 proclaimed that 2021 would be a year of democratic and economic reforms in the country.

"As promised, I hope 2021 will be a year of democratic and economic reforms," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at an opening in Ankara via video link from Istanbul.

"We'll present the preparations for this to the discretion of our nation and parliament as soon as possible," Erdoğan added.

Meanwhile, Turkey is ready to talk, agree and work together with every country on the condition of respect for its sovereignty, rights, laws and potential, he underlined.

Turkey does not have any problem that cannot be resolved with either the U.S., Europe, Russia, China or other regional countries, he stressed.



