200 mln liras jackpot hit four quarter tickets

200 mln liras jackpot hit four quarter tickets

ISTANBUL
200 mln liras jackpot hit four quarter tickets

<p>Bu yıla &ouml;zel olarak 200 milyon liralık b&uuml;y&uuml;k ikramiyenin tamamı dağıtım garantili olacak. Yani bilet payına bakılmaksızın, B&uuml;y&uuml;k Ikramiye, isabet ettiği satılan bilet ya da biletler arasında eşit olarak paylaştırılacak. Ayrıca Milli Piyango Yılbaşı &Ccedil;ekilişi, b&uuml;y&uuml;k ikramiye satılan bilete &ccedil;ıkana kadar devam edecek.</p> <p><a href="https://www.hurriyet.com.tr/galeri-amorti-nedir-ne-demek-milli-piyango-amorti-sorgulama-ekrani-ve-rakamlari-42195654" target="_blank" rel="box noopener noreferrer">https://www.hurriyet.com.tr/galeri-amorti-nedir-ne-demek-milli-piyango-amorti-sorgulama-ekrani-ve-rakamlari-42195654</a></p>

Four quarter ticket holders won the 200 million Turkish Liras ($10.7 million) jackpot of the Grand New Year’s Lottery this year.

Two of the winning tickets were purchased from the northwestern province of Bursa Osmangazi district and the northern province of Giresun’s city center, while the other two were brought online.

With a new application to be used for the first time in the history of the national lottery, the jackpot was shared equally among the holders of the winning tickets.

Grand New Year’s lottery prize was set at 200 million liras, while a total of 1.39 billion liras ($74.8 million) was to be distributed.

While it is not yet known who the lucky winner from Bursa is, the dealer who bought the quarter ticket that hit the jackpot was determined.

Dealer owner Onur Uğur said that he was happy to sell the ticket that hit the jackpot, adding that he does not know to who he sold the ticket.

“I hope it goes to someone who needs money. I have no expectations from the lucky one,” Uğur stated.

Mustafa Ertürk, the owner of games of chance dealer in Giresun, who sold the quarter ticket that hit the jackpot, said, “We were happy to give such a jackpot from our workplace.”

“It was a surprise to us too. In 2011 and 2012, we also sold a ticket winning the big jackpot from the numerical lottery twice in a row. This was the third one,” he added.

Unlike previous years, the jackpot was distributed in the draw to be held on the night of Dec. 31, 2022.

The draws were held in the presence of a notary public and accompanied by representatives of the state.

Türkiye, Turkey,

TÜRKIYE MHP leader says he welcomes both to hold polls on time or earlier

MHP leader says he welcomes both to hold polls on time or earlier
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP leader says he welcomes both to hold polls on time or earlier

    MHP leader says he welcomes both to hold polls on time or earlier

  2. No snap elections, but taking calendar back is being evaluated: AKP spokesperson

    No snap elections, but taking calendar back is being evaluated: AKP spokesperson

  3. Türkiye’s withdrawal from Istanbul Convention in line with law: Council of State

    Türkiye’s withdrawal from Istanbul Convention in line with law: Council of State

  4. Türkiye's inflation rate slows sharply to 64.3%

    Türkiye's inflation rate slows sharply to 64.3%

  5. EU to try again for coordination on China COVID-19 policies

    EU to try again for coordination on China COVID-19 policies
Recommended
MHP leader says he welcomes both to hold polls on time or earlier

MHP leader says he welcomes both to hold polls on time or earlier
No snap elections, but taking calendar back is being evaluated: AKP spokesperson

No snap elections, but taking calendar back is being evaluated: AKP spokesperson
Türkiye’s withdrawal from Istanbul Convention in line with law: Council of State

Türkiye’s withdrawal from Istanbul Convention in line with law: Council of State
Top Turkish diplomat attends swearing-in ceremony of Lula

Top Turkish diplomat attends swearing-in ceremony of Lula

Over 21,000 foreign students receive education in Antalya

Over 21,000 foreign students receive education in Antalya
Pets abandoned to avoid fines as chipping time over

Pets abandoned to avoid fines as chipping time over
Fairy chimneys appear in Lake Van due to drought

Fairy chimneys appear in Lake Van due to drought
WORLD EU to try again for coordination on China COVID-19 policies

EU to try again for coordination on China COVID-19 policies

European Union nations will try again on Wednesday to mold a coordinated approach on if and how authorities should check incoming airline passengers from China for any new COVID-19 variants after several member nations announced individual efforts over the past week.

ECONOMY Türkiyes inflation rate slows sharply to 64.3%

Türkiye's inflation rate slows sharply to 64.3%

Türkiye's annual inflation rate slowed sharply in December, official data showed Tuesday.

SPORTS Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

A girl who was chosen as a sailing candidate when she was only 8 years old and did not even know how to swim has brought Türkiye the world championship at the age of 15 in the optimist branch.