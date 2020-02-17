2 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces 

  February 17 2020

ANKARA
Photo by Turkish Defense Ministry

Two YPG/PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces in southeastern Turkey, the defense ministry announced on Feb. 17.

The ministry said that two YPG/PKK terrorists fleeing from northwestern Syria turned themselves into Turkish security forces in border posts in southeastern Kilis and Şanlıurfa provinces.

"The terrorist organization PKK continues to dissolve," the ministry said in a tweet.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. It has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

 

 

Gunmen killed 24 civilians, including a church pastor, and kidnapped three others on Feb. 17 in Burkina Faso, an official said. It was the latest attack against a religious leader in the increasingly unstable West African nation.
