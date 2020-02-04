2 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

ANKARA

Two YPG/PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces in southeastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry said on Feb. 4.

The terrorists fleeing the terror group in northern Syria came to a border post in Şanlıurfa's Suruç and Mardin's Kızıltepe districts, the ministry said on Twitter.

It added that terrorists continue fleeing the terrorist organization.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.