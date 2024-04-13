2 new tourist trains to rev up for first journeys next week

ANKARA

In response to the burgeoning demand for the iconic Eastern Express among avid travelers, two new tourist trains are set to embark on their inaugural voyages to southeastern routes next week, with one destined for Diyarbakır and the other for Tatvan, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has said.

The Ankara-Diyarbakır train, also dubbed as the Mesopotamian Express, will hit the tracks at a scenic 1,051-kilometer route, boasting a capacity for 180 passengers, along with nine sleeper cars and a dining carriage, Uraloğlu said in a written statement on April 11.

Departing from the capital on April 19, the train will commence its return journey from Diyarbakır on April 21.

This journey will promise enchanting stopovers in Malatya for three hours during the outbound trip and four hours in Yolçatı in the eastern province of Elazığ on the return leg, with an additional three-hour leisure break in the central city of Kayseri, offering passengers ample opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich historical and cultural tapestry of these locations.

The second opulent tourist train, commencing its voyage on April 17, will whisk passengers from the bustling capital to the idyllic town of Tatvan in Bitlis, covering a picturesque 1,262-kilometer route.

During its journey, the train will pause for four hours in Elazığ, affording travelers the chance to explore its charms. On the return journey, the train will make captivating pit stops in Elazığ’s Palu district and Kayseri, further enriching the travel experience.

Providing information on ticket pricing, Uraloğlu said that a deluxe sleeper cabin on the Ankara-Diyarbakır route will be priced at 9,000 Turkish Liras ($278), while those wishing to accompany the train on its return journey will pay 8,000 liras.

For the Ankara-Tatvan route, the fare stands at 9,900 liras, with the return journey costing 9,000 liras, Uraloğlu said.

These deluxe tourist trains are poised not only to invigorate the regional economy but also to foster enhanced cultural exchange between cities, transcending their role as mere modes of transportation, the minister expressed.

Underscoring the transformative strides made in the transportation sector over the past years, Uraoğlu cited the introduction of high-speed railway lines and the comprehensive overhaul of existing rail networks through renovation and modernization initiatives.

He said these projects resulted in a rejuvenated fleet and elevated service standards that have seamlessly integrated train travel into the fabric of everyday life, reshaping the nation's transportation landscape.