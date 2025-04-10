2 journalists detained in Istanbul over threat, blackmail claims

ISTANBUL

Police detained prominent Turkish journalists Timur Soykan and Murat Ağırel on the morning of April 10 on charges of extortion and blackmail as part of an investigation led by Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The detentions are linked to the sale of the Flash Haber TV channel, according to a statement from the prosecutor's office.

The channel’s owner, Erkan Kork, is currently in custody awaiting trial on charges related to money laundering and illegal sports betting.

The owner of Flash TV alleged that Soykan and Ağırel had threatened and blackmailed him in connection with the transfer and purchase of the channel. The prosecutor's statement added that this was a key element of the investigation.

Late last year, there were discussions about a potential purchase of Flash TV by Halk TV, where Soykan and Ağırel were earlier employed.

However, after a series of complications, the sale did not proceed, and instead, the channel was sold to Kork.

During searches conducted at the journalists' homes in Istanbul, computers and other digital devices were seized for examination.

Enes Ermaner, the lawyer representing both journalists, condemned the early-morning raids and noted that prior arrangements had been made with the prosecutor for the journalists to voluntarily provide statements on April 10.

Instead of allowing them to give voluntary statements, the police executed home raids, the lawyer said.

Soykan and Ağırel were subsequently taken to Istanbul's police headquarters following medical checks at a hospital. Authorities have the right to detain them for up to four days, though no court hearings have been scheduled as of yet.

Ağırel writes for daily Cumhuriyet, while Soykan is a columnist at left-wing daily BirGün. The two journalists had recently begun hosting a program on the YouTube channel "Onlar TV” after they left the one aired on Halk TV.

Both journalists are renowned for their investigative reporting on a range of critical issues, including corruption, organized crime, drug trafficking and press freedom. They are also the authors of numerous investigative journalism books.