2,400-year-old tomb found in southwestern province

MUĞLA

A tomb estimated to be 2,400-year-old has come to light in the southwestern province of Muğla’s Milas district.

After a citizen noticed a large stone while digging a field some 30 inches below the ground, he realized it was a historical relic and notified the Milas Museum Directorate.

Upon the citizen’s notification, archaeologists and workers started works and discovered a tomb of 2.5 meters in length and 80 centimeters in width and estimated that it dates back to the early Hellenistic Period in the 4th century B.C.

The tomb, which was completely closed with a marble cover weighing tons of weight and several ceramic pieces found around it, belonged to a noble, the rescue excavation team stated.

Ahmet Baki Karabacak, who found the tomb, stated that the stone was caught in the plow while cultivating the field and that he immediately notified the authorities as he realized it was a historical ruin.

“I was very excited when I found the tomb, as there are no such remains nearby,” he said.

Pointing out that the area in which the tomb was found was a high hill previously, Karabacak noted that the field has been plowed over the years, which led the stone to appear.

“I hope that important findings related to our history, culture and those who lived here before will come to light,” he added.

Seven tombs belonging to the Hellenistic and Roman periods were unveiled in the ancient city of Euromos near Milas district in 2018.

The ancient city of Euromos, dating back to the 5th century B.C., contains several buildings, including the temple of Zeus Lepsinos from the Roman period during the reign of the Roman emperor Hadrian.