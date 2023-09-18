1st turbine test initiated at Yusufeli Dam

ANKARA

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı has announced that they have initiated the first turbine rotation process in the tests for electricity generation at the Yusufeli Dam and Hydroelectric Power Plan.

"We have commenced the initial turbine rotation process for electricity generation at the Yusufeli Dam as part of the testing phase. Our engineers are meticulously overseeing the test trials," Yumaklı stated in a written statement on Sept. 16.

"The days when we will harness electricity from the world's fifth-highest dam are approaching,” he added.

With the commissioning of the Yusufeli Dam and the plant, Türkiye’s hydroelectric energy production capacity will increase by 2 percent, and the energy needs of 2.5 million people can be met through this investment.

With buildings in the northern province of Artvin’s Yusufeli district submerging in the waters of the newly built dam, the inhabitants of the old settlement were evacuated. The water levels continue to rise in Yusufeli, Türkiye’s highest dam, where water retention processes started on Nov. 22 last year.

The dam waters surround the abandoned buildings, streets and bridges, while the old settlement is now completely cut off from the land.