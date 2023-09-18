1st turbine test initiated at Yusufeli Dam

1st turbine test initiated at Yusufeli Dam

ANKARA
1st turbine test initiated at Yusufeli Dam

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı has announced that they have initiated the first turbine rotation process in the tests for electricity generation at the Yusufeli Dam and Hydroelectric Power Plan.

"We have commenced the initial turbine rotation process for electricity generation at the Yusufeli Dam as part of the testing phase. Our engineers are meticulously overseeing the test trials," Yumaklı stated in a written statement on Sept. 16.

"The days when we will harness electricity from the world's fifth-highest dam are approaching,” he added.

With the commissioning of the Yusufeli Dam and the plant, Türkiye’s hydroelectric energy production capacity will increase by 2 percent, and the energy needs of 2.5 million people can be met through this investment.

With buildings in the northern province of Artvin’s Yusufeli district submerging in the waters of the newly built dam, the inhabitants of the old settlement were evacuated. The water levels continue to rise in Yusufeli, Türkiye’s highest dam, where water retention processes started on Nov. 22 last year.

The dam waters surround the abandoned buildings, streets and bridges, while the old settlement is now completely cut off from the land.

turbine test,

WORLD N Korean leader ends Russia trip with heartfelt thanks to Putin

N Korean leader ends Russia trip with 'heartfelt thanks' to Putin
LATEST NEWS

  1. N Korean leader ends Russia trip with 'heartfelt thanks' to Putin

    N Korean leader ends Russia trip with 'heartfelt thanks' to Putin

  2. Central Khartoum in flames as war rages across Sudan

    Central Khartoum in flames as war rages across Sudan

  3. Libya accident kills 4 Greek aid team members: ministry

    Libya accident kills 4 Greek aid team members: ministry

  4. Şimşek set to meet foreign investors as eyes on Central Bank

    Şimşek set to meet foreign investors as eyes on Central Bank

  5. Occupancy rate rises in Bodrum as hotels cut price

    Occupancy rate rises in Bodrum as hotels cut price
Recommended
Hagia Sophia embarks on 50-year restoration journey

Hagia Sophia embarks on 50-year restoration journey
Record number of passengers cross Thrace border gates

Record number of passengers cross Thrace border gates
Mass grave of children unearthed in ancient city

Mass grave of children unearthed in ancient city
Psychiatrist arrested for manipulating children over fake abuse report

Psychiatrist arrested for manipulating children over fake abuse report
Türkiye set to launch 1st communication satellite in June

Türkiye set to launch 1st communication satellite in June
Helicopter crashes during fire response op, 3 missing

Helicopter crashes during fire response op, 3 missing
WORLD N Korean leader ends Russia trip with heartfelt thanks to Putin

N Korean leader ends Russia trip with 'heartfelt thanks' to Putin

North Korea's Kim Jong Un expressed his "heartfelt thanks" to President Vladimir Putin, state media said Monday, as he headed home after nearly a week in Russia on a defence-focused trip.

ECONOMY Şimşek set to meet foreign investors as eyes on Central Bank

Şimşek set to meet foreign investors as eyes on Central Bank

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek will meet with foreign investors on Sept. 19 at an event organized by Goldman Sachs in New York as Türkiye’s Central Bank is set to announce its rate decision later in the week.

SPORTS Ten Hag denies crisis after latest loss in troubled season

Ten Hag denies crisis after latest loss in troubled season

Never before in the Premier League era had Manchester United lost three of its first five games at the start of a season.