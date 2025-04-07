1964 love letter discovered during Istanbul museum restoration

ISTANBUL

The ongoing restoration works at the Pendik City Museum in Istanbul have uncovered a love letter dated 1964, hidden behind an old wall in the former railway lodgings.

Uncovered during the ongoing restoration efforts by the Pendik Municipality, the letter was found preserved in plastic wrap and bears the names "Ayten" and "Yıldıray."

Describing the moment of discovery, Özcan Kaver, one of the workers involved in the restoration efforts, said, “We’ve been working on the museum construction for about seven to eight months. The municipality team asked us to remove part of a back wall. When I opened it, I realized it was a love letter between Yıldıray and Ayten."

"I was moved and deeply affected. When the restoration work is completed, this place will become a museum, and it will be very valuable for us to exhibit this letter there. There isn't much loyalty in today's romances," he added.

Ezgi Barutçu, the architect overseeing the restoration, noted, “Our team discovered the letter during site work. Since it dates back to 1964, we immediately took steps to preserve it. With the help of AI, we tried to complete and interpret it."

“It narrates the love story of Ayten and Yıldıray — mentioning seaside meetings and dreams of marriage. It’s a tale of ups and downs, evoking the emotional atmosphere of the time,” the architect added.