BERLIN
Nineteen candidates of Turkish descent secured seats in the German parliament in the general elections, slightly surpassing the previous term's figure, according to the official results.

With over 28 percent of the vote, conservative election winner Friedrich Merz’s CDU/CSU bloc handily defeated Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens, as the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) celebrated a record of over 20 percent.

The provisional results of the general elections indicated that 19 lawmakers of Turkish origin will serve in the 21st Bundestag, the German parliament.

According to the German Turkish Community (TGD), of the more than 3 million people of Turkish descent residing in Germany, more than 1 million hold citizenship and the right to vote and to run in the elections.

Scholz’s SPD has sent seven Turkish lawmakers to the parliament, the Left Party (Die Linke) seven, CDU/CSU bloc three and the Greens (Grüne) two.

Hülya Düber from the CSU has become the party’s first member of parliament of Turkish descent.

In the previous term, 18 individuals of Turkish origin entered the Bundestag.

Only Türkiye can save Europe from its deadlock, says Erdoğan
﻿