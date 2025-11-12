Erdoğan calls AKP ‘guarantee of country’s survival'

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Nov. 12 described his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) as the “guarantee of the country’s survival,” pledging to continue governing “with the same enthusiasm” after more than two decades in power.

"Today, the AKP and the [ruling] People’s Alliance are indisputably determining the course, axis, backbone and framework of politics, Erdoğan said at an event in Ankara, referring to his party’s alliance with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

He said the AKP had spent every moment of its 23 years in power “serving the people, building projects and making investments.”

“In addition to being the guarantee of the country’s survival, the AKP and the People’s Alliance also fulfill an important role as the cornerstone of democratic politics,” Erdoğan said. “Our opponents, including the main opposition party, follow us on many issues and determine their policies by following us.”

Erdoğan directed criticism at Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel, accusing him of disrespectful language.

“The new [main opposition] leader appears to be one of the most foul-mouthed figures in Turkish politics. Out of respect for ourselves and our nation, we certainly did not stoop to their level,” he said.

“This mentality has learned to show respect to the people of Anatolia, time and again. We put an end to the reign of the privileged. We achieved this together, we made this change together."

The president also claimed that his party had faced numerous attempts to undermine its rule throughout its tenure.

“We faced many attacks. They knew no bounds. They never hesitated to use every means at their disposal against us,” Erdoğan said. “Huge traps were set for our party with the aim of preventing Türkiye's growth and strengthening. Our nation saw the games being played and did not withhold its support and blessings from us.”

Later in the day, Erdoğan visited MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli at his home.