17th Conference of Ministers responsible for Sport kicks off

ANTALYA

The 17th the Council of Europe Conference of Ministers responsible for Sport, hosted by Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu, has started in the southern province of Antalya as of Oct. 25 and will continue till Oct. 27.

After the high-level sports events, like the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games and the fourth World Nomad Games, Türkiye will host important figures that lead European sports this time.

The conference, hosting representatives from over 50 countries, aims to determine the trends and directions of works of international organizations, especially in Europe, on sports activities.

Kasapoğlu gave the opening speech with Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić, while President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a video address.

The event ensures that the essential issues of sports policy are negotiated at the highest level, while it stands out as one of the most important tools that encourage interstate cooperation in the field of sports.

“Rethinking sports for everyone: An unprecedented support for health, life and dreams of the individual” is the main theme of the conference.

At the first session of the conference, the topic of “sport for everyone: Uniting us for stronger societies” will be discussed.

The speakers exchange their views on the topics of “Gender equality: Ensuring equal participation and inclusion of women,” “Sport as a means of inclusion: The role of sport for disadvantaged groups” and “Sport for children: Education, prevention and development.”

In the second session, the participants will be encouraged to consider the topics regarding the themes of “Rethinking the sports: Healthy and being a pioneer for a sustainable future” and “dealing with the challenges that arise in sports.”

The side event on the theme of “Integration of migrants and refugees through sports” will constitute one of the remarkable contents of the conference in this field, where Türkiye has deep experience.

Kasapoğlu expressed his pleasure to host Europe’s leading sports authorities in Türkiye, adding that he believes that Türkiye will achieve its goals in the field of sports with its young population, unique civilization accumulation, and the strong support of the people.