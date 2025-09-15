17 charged in Türkiye over massive data theft, fake celebrity ads

ANKARA

In a cyber trial unfolding in the capital Ankara, a total of 17 suspects face charges for illegally accessing and selling personal data of millions of citizens, officials and bureaucrats via an illegal website.

Called “illegalplatform.com/org,” the website reportedly had more than 24,000 members with varying levels of access.

Authorities say the suspects’ devices contained data on millions of citizens, including ID numbers, addresses, bank accounts and professional records. Some data was used to produce fake diplomas, documents and blackmail material.

One suspect, identified as Metin Yeşil and using the alias “Major,” allegedly created fraudulent websites to scam investors, targeting companies such as Türkiye’s leading drone maker Baykar.

The indictment states that the accomplice used artificial intelligence to produce videos with the images of some Turkish celebrities, as well as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, for these fake promotions.

Charges include violating the country’s Cybersecurity Law, enacted in March, for the suspects, with potential sentences up to 15 years.