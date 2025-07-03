16 pct of elderly people face depression, risk of Alzheimer’s: Study

ISTANBUL

A recent study in Türkiye found that 16 out of every 100 elderly individuals struggle with depression, a condition that, when overlooked, may increase vulnerability to Alzheimer’s disease, health professionals have warned.

As the country’s population ages rapidly, experts stress that the emotional well-being of the elderly is often dismissed as a natural part of aging, when in reality, untreated depression can lay the groundwork for more severe cognitive decline, including dementia and Alzheimer’s.

“It is a grave error to see quiet, withdrawn seniors as simply ‘acting their age,’” Doctor Işın Baral Kulaksızoğlu said. “Older adults should be encouraged to remain active, social and engaged. Emotional withdrawal must not be normalized.”

Depression in the elderly can be triggered by many factors from neurological changes and loss of loved ones to chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, Parkinson’s or stroke, as well as sensory impairment such as hearing and vision loss.

Kulaksızoğlu warned that unrecognized or inadequately treated depression often leads to further physical health deterioration and may significantly raise the risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

Türkiye currently has an estimated 700,000 Alzheimer’s patients, along with 300,000 suffering from other forms of dementia, according to Başar Bilgiç, President of the Turkish Alzheimer Association. He emphasized that as life expectancy rises, these numbers are expected to double by 2050.

“Alzheimer’s is not only a personal struggle but a significant public health challenge. The good news is that nearly 40 to 45 percent of its risk factors are modifiable,” he said.

“What we do in middle age — maintaining cardiovascular health, managing cholestrol and blood pressure, staying physically and mentally active — plays a key role in reducing risk later in life,” Bilgiç said.

The Mediterranean diet — rich in vegetables, fruits, fish and olive oil — has been shown to support brain health, while sedentary lifestyles and obesity are considered major risk factors.

Both professionals underlined the importance of community initiatives in combating isolation, especially as the number of elderly living alone continues to grow. “With timely mental health support and inclusive social policies, we can ensure that aging minds remain both sharp and fulfilled,” Kulaksızoğlu said.