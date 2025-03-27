150 police officers injured in protests: Yerlikaya

ANKARA
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Thursday that 150 police officers were injured during the recent protests, condemning the violent attacks against security forces.

"A process that endangered our nation’s peace has taken place. A trap was set against our national unity. Our police were attacked with acid and Molotov cocktails, and our moral values were trampled upon. Justice is served in courtrooms, not on the streets," Yerlikaya said in a statement.

Emphasizing Türkiye's strong democratic institutions, the minister underlined that peaceful protests are a fundamental right, but acts of violence cannot be tolerated. "Is the use of stones, knives, and axes the way to exercise democratic rights? Do these actions align with freedom and democracy?" he questioned.

Yerlikaya also criticized those who called for boycotts and engaged with foreign media to denounce Türkiye.

Authorities have detained 1,879 individuals in connection with the protests, with 260 of them formally arrested. Investigations into the incidents are ongoing.

 

President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara
