15 shipwrecks unearthed in Med Sea

ANTALYA

Underwater archaeologists have announced the discovery of 15 new shipwrecks along the coasts of Antalya and Mersin in the Mediterranean, bringing the total number of wrecks found in the region to 350.

The region, hosting 222 diving points, also houses shipwrecks that date back thousands of years, shedding light on history through investigations conducted by historians.

The discovery of these 15 wrecks by a team comprising 20 foreign researchers from 12 different countries is expected to pave the way for obtaining more detailed information about the trade, social structure and economic conditions of the era.

“These wrecks possess the characteristic of a time capsule. If we discover a shipwreck dating back to BC, we can understand how amphorae were produced and what ship technologies existed through the artifacts found inside,” subaquatic archaeologist Hakan Öniz stated.

"Each wreck is like a book. Last year, the count of wrecks was 335, and with the recent discovery of 15 more, it has reached 350,” he added.

In the initial examinations conducted inside some of the newly discovered ships, Öniz noted that no objects or materials were found and that the team assumes that the ships sank due to a storm while returning after unloading their cargo.

The location of the wrecks is identified and reported to the Culture and Tourism Ministry, ensuring their preservation and preventing potential damage from unknown construction projects such as harbors, Öniz said.

Recently, 30 copper ingots, each weighing 25 kilograms, were retrieved from the Kumluca Middle Bronze Age Shipwreck, which sank due to a storm 3,600 years ago and is known as the world's oldest shipwreck.

The research, aided by robots descending to depths of 300 meters, took two months to complete, Öniz said, adding that the discovery indicated the ship was on its way to a western port with copper ingots taken from the copper mines of Cyprus Island when it sank due to a storm.

"This is the world's oldest trade shipwreck. When we examine the artifacts inside the ship, we gain insights into the trade of that era. The copper ingots were used as a form of currency in its time. The Kingdom of Cyprus or the Assyrians paid their taxes with copper ingots. The primary purpose was to melt them down again and transform them into sculptures, weapons, pottery and other products. They have an average weight of 25 kilograms and are 45 centimeters long."

Pieces belonging to an amphora and personal belongings of the ship's crew also came to light.