15 ISIL suspects arrested over West’s consulate closures

15 ISIL suspects arrested over West’s consulate closures

ANKARA
15 ISIL suspects arrested over West’s consulate closures

A total of 15 ISIL suspects, who allegedly received action orders against some consulates general and places of worship of Christian and Jewish citizens, have been arrested, with the police announcing that no concrete threat was detected.

Istanbul police’s anti-terror unit started efforts to decipher the activities of the group and to apprehend the suspects after nine Western countries - the U.S., France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland and Sweden - temporarily closed their consulates following issuing security alerts for their citizens over an alleged terror attack that would target foreigners in downtown Istanbul.

In line with the information provided by the National Intelligence Organization (MİT), the teams detained ISIL’s 15 local leaders in Khorasan province who claimed of being ordered to act against the Swedish and Dutch consulates in Istanbul and places of worship belonging to Christian-Jewish citizens in reaction to the burning of the Quran, Islam’s holy book, in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.

The suspects were found to have connections with the group and its conflict zones, but their concrete threats against the consulates general and places of worship of Christian and Jewish citizens could not be detected, police said, adding that they were transferred to the courthouse after the procedures at the police station and were arrested.

The decision taken by the prominent western countries over an unclear security threat is intentional and serving the terror organizations, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Feb. 3, calling on them to fully cooperate with the Turkish authorities if they have concrete intelligence.

The first move came last week from the U.S. Embassy, which announced that they suspended the functions of the consulate in Istanbul due to significant intelligence that foreign missions and religious and touristic spots foreigners highly visit may be targeted by terrorists. Other western consulates followed the U.S. move.

MIT, Türkiye, terrorism,

ARTS & LIFE Sex Pistol John Lydon loses out in Ireland Eurovision bid

Sex Pistol John Lydon loses out in Ireland Eurovision bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sex Pistol John Lydon loses out in Ireland Eurovision bid

    Sex Pistol John Lydon loses out in Ireland Eurovision bid

  2. 15 ISIL suspects arrested over West’s consulate closures

    15 ISIL suspects arrested over West’s consulate closures

  3. Swiss diplomat finds her cat thanks to pet tracking system

    Swiss diplomat finds her cat thanks to pet tracking system

  4. Heavy storms accompanied by rain, snow batter Istanbul

    Heavy storms accompanied by rain, snow batter Istanbul

  5. Visitors surprised by arch’s restoration in Tralleis

    Visitors surprised by arch’s restoration in Tralleis
Recommended
26 tons of waste collected from Istanbul dams

26 tons of waste collected from Istanbul dams
Heavy storms accompanied by rain, snow batter Istanbul

Heavy storms accompanied by rain, snow batter Istanbul
One-night accommodation in Uludağ costs 6,000 liras

One-night accommodation in Uludağ costs 6,000 liras
Education Ministry to focus on equality of opportunity in 2023

Education Ministry to focus on equality of opportunity in 2023
Young woman died after rhinoplasty surgery

Young woman died after rhinoplasty surgery
Gökçeada mayor arrested in corruption investigation

Gökçeada mayor arrested in corruption investigation
WORLD Death toll in Chile forest fires rises to 23: official

Death toll in Chile forest fires rises to 23: official

At least 23 people have died in hundreds of forest fires whipped up amid a blistering heat wave in south central Chile, a senior government official said Saturday night.

ECONOMY Former UK PM Truss criticizes Sunak policies as pressure builds

Former UK PM Truss criticizes Sunak policies as pressure builds

Former U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss yesterday criticized her successor Rishi Sunak “detrimental” tax policies, as the current leader also faced pressure from another predecessor Boris Johnson over his Ukraine strategy.

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.