141 migrants pushed back by Greece rescued

141 migrants pushed back by Greece rescued

MUĞLA
141 migrants pushed back by Greece rescued

The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 141 migrants pushed back by Greece off the Aegean province of Muğla.

Initiating an operation upon notification that there was a group of irregular migrants in a fiber boat, a fishing boat, a life raft and a rubber boat off the coast of Bodrum district, the teams rescued a total of 141 irregular migrants, who were determined to be pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by the Greek forces.

Meanwhile, setting out to sea once again with the second notice, Coast Guard teams caught another group of 16 migrants trying to go to other countries illegally off Bodrum.

Taken to the shore, 157 migrants were handed over to the Regional Directorate of Migration Management.

Greece has pushed back nearly 42,000 asylum seekers between 2020 and May 31, 2022, according to a report published by Türkiye’s Ombudsman Institution.

The report stated that 53 irregular migrants in 2021 and 33 others in 2022 lost their lives, either drowned or froze to death, due to pushbacks.

TÜRKIYE Ukraine grain deal extended for 120 days: Erdoğan

Ukraine grain deal extended for 120 days: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Sweden changes constitution to beef up anti-terror law

    Sweden changes constitution to beef up anti-terror law

  2. Hollywood has moved on from drugs, say ‘Babylon’ stars

    Hollywood has moved on from drugs, say ‘Babylon’ stars

  3. Man exports over 30,000 rifles annually from Antalya

    Man exports over 30,000 rifles annually from Antalya

  4. Nigeria’s ancient Benin Bronze treasures go digital

    Nigeria’s ancient Benin Bronze treasures go digital

  5. Private sector’s external debt $161 bln

    Private sector’s external debt $161 bln
Recommended
Ukraine grain deal extended for 120 days: Erdoğan

Ukraine grain deal extended for 120 days: Erdoğan
Istanbul to welcome rainfall as dams dry up

Istanbul to welcome rainfall as dams dry up
Victims of synagogue attacks remembered in Istanbul

Victims of synagogue attacks remembered in Istanbul
1 mln students in vocational education centers: Ministry

1 mln students in vocational education centers: Ministry
Man exports over 30,000 rifles annually from Antalya

Man exports over 30,000 rifles annually from Antalya
Türkiye’s carbon emission to ‘peak by 2038’

Türkiye’s carbon emission to ‘peak by 2038’
Televangelist Oktar given over 8,000-year jail sentence

Televangelist Oktar given over 8,000-year jail sentence
WORLD Sanctioned tycoon says Russia wants to engage on climate

Sanctioned tycoon says Russia wants to engage on climate

A Russian billionaire under sanctions by the United States and Europe over his alleged ties to the Kremlin said Wednesday that he was not surprised by protests against his country at this year's U.N. climate talks, but insisted that Russia wants to remain engaged on the issue of global warming because it deeply affects the nation.

ECONOMY Private sector’s external debt $161 bln

Private sector’s external debt $161 bln

The Turkish private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad declined by $7.8 billion from the end of 2021 to $160.9 billion as of September, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS ‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

A football team consisting of 36 children with cerebral palsy using a walker has been established in Istanbul.